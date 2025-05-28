Tony Khan makes a huge announcement just a day before AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has just announced a massive segment for tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. This will feature two major stars having a face-to-face encounter ahead of their scheduled match, which is a month and a half away.

At Double or Nothing, Mercedes Moné won the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament by pinning Jamie Hayter. She has earned herself a Women's World Championship shot for All In: Texas. Toni Storm also won last night, defending her title against Mina Shirakawa, ensuring she is the world champion heading into the next pay-per-view.

Tony Khan has taken to X/Twitter to announce that the two women will be having a face-to-face meeting ahead of their bout being made official. The two will surely address their match, and sparks may fly, as this will also be their first singles match against each other.

"TOMORROW El Paso, TX 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Mercedes Moné Meets Timeless Toni Storm After their massive #AEWDoN wins, @owen_Foundation Tournament winner @MercedesVarnado meets World Champion Toni Storm face-to-face before #AEWAllInTexas TOMORROW!" TK announced.

How did Toni Storm react after her AEW All In opponent was made official?

Mercedes Moné's match with Jamie Hayter was the opener for Double or Nothing, and so Toni Storm's world title match later on in the night was to determine who would face Mercedes at All In.

Following her win, the Timeless star was seen in an exclusive backstage interview, and she was a woman of few words. It seems that she was looking forward to her next big feud.

"And so it begins!" Toni said.

This is not just a bout between two of the top stars in the company, but this will feature two of the top champions in the women's division, as Mercedes Moné is still the TBS Champion. It remains to be seen if she can pull off a major feat by adding the women's world title to her collection.

