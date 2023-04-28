Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) sends a stern message to popular AEW star

The AEW roster might finally collide with Mercedes Moné since the former WWE SmackDown Champion recently took to social media to warn Willow Nightingale of making a foray into NJPW.

Moné's WWE departure shocked fans around the world, and even today, many fans online still believe she'll return to the promotion someday. While many have clamored for her to debut in AEW, she could potentially clash with Nightingale in NJPW before then.

In response to Willow Nightingale's recent New Japan announcement, Moné took to social media to threaten the AEW star with CM Punk's signature move.

"Time to get Willow a Pillow. #G2S. It’s clobbering time. #njresurgence," Mercedes Tweeted.

Mercedes recently revealed that she plans to stay around in Japan for much longer than some fans might have hoped, and according to the star, she plans to learn Japanese as well, leading many fans to compare her to Kenny Omega.

Mercedes Moné recently eyed two AEW stars for a potential faction alongside her in STARDOME

All Elite Wrestling has captured some of the best stars in the industry, and at the same time, has platformed numerous talents with the potential to be superstars. Some believe that the Women's Roster could still use a few more names, but The Renegade Twins, Charlotte, and Robyn have already caught Mercedes Moné's eye.

In response to Covalent TV's Twitter post sharing an image of The Renegade Twins, Moné claimed that the two would be perfect for a faction she seems to be planning to establish.

"Perfect for my Stardom faction," Mercedes tweeted.

It remains to be seen if Charlotte and Robyn will end up joining Mercedes' side in STARDOME, but the sisters clearly have a bright future ahead of themselves if the former WWE star has noticed their efforts. All Elite Wrestling has also yet to offer them an official contract, but the two have already featured on Rampage a few times.

