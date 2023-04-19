Current Women's Champion said to be following "the Kenny Omega playbook" by fans with WWE return looking unlikely

Since her controversial exit from WWE in 2022, Mercedes Moné has taken the wrestling world by storm. Now, the former Sasha Banks says that she is planning on moving to Japan full-time and is even learning the language.

After months of speculation, Mercedes Moné captured headlines around the world when she signed for NJPW. She is currently the IWGP Women's Champion and has put together highly-acclaimed matches in both New Japan and their sister promotion, Stardom.

While many fans expected the CEO to appear in AEW sometime in the future or make an eventual return to WWE, she has seemingly put those rumors to rest for the time being.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Mercedes Monè says she's moving to Japan full time and also planning to learn the Japanese language.



Yeah, she ain't going anywhere. Mercedes Monè says she's moving to Japan full time and also planning to learn the Japanese language.Yeah, she ain't going anywhere. https://t.co/To9ikdbCVe

Fans have speculated that she made this decision after speaking to AEW star Kenny Omega, who spent a large portion of his career competing in Japan.

Tyler Golasinski @GTGmoney226 @DrainBamager Well didn’t Kenny omega do the same thing and with the Japanese culture they appreciate you more if you try and asamalite into their culture (learn their language and follow their customs) so if Mercedes is willing to follow the Kenny omega playbook of embrace Japan good for her @DrainBamager Well didn’t Kenny omega do the same thing and with the Japanese culture they appreciate you more if you try and asamalite into their culture (learn their language and follow their customs) so if Mercedes is willing to follow the Kenny omega playbook of embrace Japan good for her

Fletcher DeRouen 🌹🌹 @FletcherDeRouen @DrainBamager Mercedes and Kenny being the bridges between the Japan and US Pro Wrestling Scenes is great for the industry. @DrainBamager Mercedes and Kenny being the bridges between the Japan and US Pro Wrestling Scenes is great for the industry.

Some fans are still holding on to hope that she will return to WWE, while others have speculated about what this means for AEW:

Progs @Coog2 @DrainBamager If I'm Tony I wouldn't even book her to FD2 or All in. Let her stay over there and be happy. She definitely has a plan to eventually return to WWE in a heroes welcome back in 2024 ✍ @DrainBamager If I'm Tony I wouldn't even book her to FD2 or All in. Let her stay over there and be happy. She definitely has a plan to eventually return to WWE in a heroes welcome back in 2024 ✍

Post Mahady @patmahady @DrainBamager But the WWE fans told me she’d be back before summer slam?!? @DrainBamager But the WWE fans told me she’d be back before summer slam?!?

DJ Dr. DILF @DJDrChef @DrainBamager It definitely seems Mercedes is fully committed to Japan unless she’s intentionally misdirecting people. As much as I wanted to see her in AEW, if she’s happy there I’m happy for her and will keep up with what she does there. @DrainBamager It definitely seems Mercedes is fully committed to Japan unless she’s intentionally misdirecting people. As much as I wanted to see her in AEW, if she’s happy there I’m happy for her and will keep up with what she does there.

Sheldon Wilkening @Swilk15 @DrainBamager If that’s the case, AEW needs to be getting Mandy Rose signed instead of waiting around for Mone @DrainBamager If that’s the case, AEW needs to be getting Mandy Rose signed instead of waiting around for Mone

With Moné seemingly making herself comfortable abroad, fans will have to wait and see if the multi-time women's champion will make her presence known at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Former WWE star teases a dream match against Mercedes Moné

Since leaving WWE, fans have been clamoring to see Mercedes Moné square off against some of AEW's top female superstars. Names like Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida have all been thrown into the mix. However, Saraya has recently teased a potential match against The CEO.

The upcoming All In event will serve as a homecoming for Saraya, who hails from the United Kingdom. Hence, the Outcast member will undoubtedly be looking to make a major impact on the show.

She recently teased facing either AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter, who is also from the UK or breaking through the "forbidden door" to face off against Moné:

“I would love to face Jamie Hayter. That would be amazing, because she’s also from the UK — I’ve had the opportunity to be in a tag and triple threat, but not a singles match, and I would love that opportunity. Do we open that Forbidden Door? Mercedes Moné, I would love to face her there. That would be such a full-circle moment. There’s so much opportunity there,” Saraya said in an interview with Uproxx.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom “I texted her the other day just to be like, 'congratulations.' She said that she was happy. I'm not starting any rumors with her.” - Saraya



Saraya says she does not know whether Mercedes Mone is coming to AEW or not “I texted her the other day just to be like, 'congratulations.' She said that she was happy. I'm not starting any rumors with her.” - Saraya Saraya says she does not know whether Mercedes Mone is coming to AEW or not https://t.co/uziohpxZ9T

Although little is known about the event with regards to the match card, either of these prospective dream matches is sure to drive up ticket sales for the Wembley Stadium event in August.

