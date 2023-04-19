Current Women's Champion said to be following "the Kenny Omega playbook" by fans with WWE return looking unlikely

Since her controversial exit from WWE in 2022, Mercedes Moné has taken the wrestling world by storm. Now, the former Sasha Banks says that she is planning on moving to Japan full-time and is even learning the language.
After months of speculation, Mercedes Moné captured headlines around the world when she signed for NJPW. She is currently the IWGP Women's Champion and has put together highly-acclaimed matches in both New Japan and their sister promotion, Stardom.
While many fans expected the CEO to appear in AEW sometime in the future or make an eventual return to WWE, she has seemingly put those rumors to rest for the time being.
Fans have speculated that she made this decision after speaking to AEW star Kenny Omega, who spent a large portion of his career competing in Japan.
Some fans are still holding on to hope that she will return to WWE, while others have speculated about what this means for AEW:
With Moné seemingly making herself comfortable abroad, fans will have to wait and see if the multi-time women's champion will make her presence known at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.
Former WWE star teases a dream match against Mercedes Moné
Since leaving WWE, fans have been clamoring to see Mercedes Moné square off against some of AEW's top female superstars. Names like Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida have all been thrown into the mix. However, Saraya has recently teased a potential match against The CEO.
The upcoming All In event will serve as a homecoming for Saraya, who hails from the United Kingdom. Hence, the Outcast member will undoubtedly be looking to make a major impact on the show.
She recently teased facing either AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter, who is also from the UK or breaking through the "forbidden door" to face off against Moné:
“I would love to face Jamie Hayter. That would be amazing, because she’s also from the UK — I’ve had the opportunity to be in a tag and triple threat, but not a singles match, and I would love that opportunity. Do we open that Forbidden Door? Mercedes Moné, I would love to face her there. That would be such a full-circle moment. There’s so much opportunity there,” Saraya said in an interview with Uproxx.
Although little is known about the event with regards to the match card, either of these prospective dream matches is sure to drive up ticket sales for the Wembley Stadium event in August.
