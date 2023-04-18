Saraya teases dream matches against 5-time WWE RAW Women's Champion and popular AEW star at All In

Former WWE and current AEW star Saraya teased wrestling a blockbuster first-time-ever match at the All In event at Wembley Stadium, London. She mentioned that she wants to face either AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter or former RAW Women's Champion Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks).

Ever since Tony Khan broke the news that the first ever UK pay-per-view will be named All In and that it will be taking place at London's Wembley Stadium, there has been a lot of chatter about which dream matches will take place at the historic event.

During an interview with Uproxx, former WWE Superstar Saraya shared the two wrestlers she would love to wrestle against at the major event. She mentioned that wrestling a fellow UK star would be historical and thus chose Jamie Hayter. The other star she wanted to face is former RAW Women's Champion and the current IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Moné.

“I would love to face Jamie Hayter. That would be amazing, because she’s also from the UK — I’ve had the opportunity to be in a tag and triple threat, but not a singles match, and I would love that opportunity. Do we open that Forbidden Door? Mercedes Moné, I would love to face her there. That would be such a full circle moment. There’s so much opportunity there.” [H/T Uproxx]

It should also be noted that Saraya's final match in WWE was at a live show in a six-woman tag team match against Mercedes Moné, Bayley, and Mickie James.

Saraya compares AEW All In to WWE's WrestleMania

While speaking on the same interview, the former WWE Divas Champion mentioned that it has been a long time since she competed in the United Kingdom. The former WWE Superstar felt that All In does feel like the first-ever WrestleMania.

“I haven’t performed in the UK in years. And then to be on one of the biggest stages you can get over there, Wembley Stadium, it’s just a very wild opportunity. It does have that WrestleMania 1 vibe where this is something really special. I feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of history,” Saraya said. [H/T Uproxx]

As of now, there have been no matches announced for the major event. The current focus of AEW is their upcoming pay-per-view Double or Nothing.

