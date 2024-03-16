Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) shares a two-word message after her bold claim about AEW debut

Mercedes Moné has reacted to one of her recent interviews following her arrival at AEW. After mentioning a WWE Hall of Famer during said interview, she referenced his iconic catchphrase. This would be 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

Mone officially debuted on AEW at Dynamite: Big Business a few days ago and addressed the fans for the first time. Being a popular star in the industry, The CEO broke the internet, and after many reports, she finally made her way to the promotion.

In her recent interview with Variety, Mercedes Moné said she felt like Stone Cold Steve Austin after making her entrance at Big Business. This was due to the crowd erupting during her arrival. She reposted articles regarding the interview and quoted this using the Hall of Famer's iconic "Hell Yeah" catchphrase.

The tweet can be found below.

Mercedes Moné has seemingly made her first enemy in AEW

Mercedes Moné did not only open this week's episode of Dynamite, but she also closed the show.

In the main event, Willow Nightingale faced Riho. The former won, but Julia Hart and Skye Blue immediately greeted her.

They came out to blindside Willow in a two-on-one assault. The CEO came out to even the odds, taking the fight to Hart and Blue. She then had Julia in the center of the ring and hit her with her Moné Maker finisher.

On Twitter, Tony Khan announced that Julia Hart was looking for retribution after Moné took her out, and she will be in singles competition this Saturday on Collision.

This could end up being one of Moné's first feuds in AEW, as it looks like things may not be finished just yet.

