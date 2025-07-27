Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) shows off a new look amid AEW absence

Mercedes Moné recently showed off an interesting new look amid her absence from AEW TV. This look may remind fans of another major star on the roster.The CEO has not been seen on the company's programming following her loss to Toni Storm at All In: Texas a few weeks ago. It seems that she has commitments outside the company, as she was recently in the UK, defending the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship.Mercedes Moné took to Instagram earlier today to post a Boomerang wearing the mask of her real-life boyfriend, The Beast Mortos. She was also trying to imitate one of his poses. It seems that the luchador is accompanying her on her trip to the UK, as he was also in action on the RevPro show.You can view Moné's video in the X post below.Mercedes Moné wants to wrestle Toni Storm againFans have not gotten to hear from Moné in person following the match that ended her undefeated streak as a singles competitor in AEW. However, she broke her silence on the bout in the latest edition of Moné Mag.The CEO discussed how her match with Toni Storm was everything she dreamed of and how immediately after this, she had the mindset of wanting to do it again. Moné also disclosed that sharing the ring with Storm was one of her reasons for signing with AEW and that she was happy with the contest.&quot;Wrestling ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm was everything I hoped it would be—and more. And as I walked back through the curtain, one thought kept repeating in my head: ‘I want to do that again. I can’t wait to wrestle her again.'” A rematch in the future may be on the cards, given that they remain two of the top names in the women's division. For now, Mercedes Moné may focus on defending her various titles.