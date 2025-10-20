  • home icon
  Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) suddenly gives herself a new name after AEW WrestleDream 2025

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) suddenly gives herself a new name after AEW WrestleDream 2025

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 20, 2025 09:35 GMT
Mercedes Mone is a former WWE star. (Image via her Instagram handle)
Mercedes Mone is a former WWE star. (Image via her Instagram handle)

AEW star Mercedes Mone is perhaps the strongest booked wrestler this year. She is the reigning TBS Champion. Furthermore, she holds several other titles across various promotions, such as the CMLL World Women's Championship, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, and more.

At WrestleDream 2025, The CEO captured the Interim ROH Women's World Television Championship by defeating Mina Shirakawa. This was an open challenge by Mone, and had she lost, Shirakawa would have become double champion. Interestingly, the former Sasha Banks won another title a few hours back.

Mercedes Mone became the new Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women’s Champion by defeating TNA Jody Threat. By pulling this off, she is now the holder of twelve belts in total. To celebrate this historic achievement, the former WWE star gave herself a new name on X: 12 belts Mone.

"I’m baccckkkkkkk Say HELLO to 12 belts MONÉ 🤑" she wrote

Wrestling personality Jim Cornette takes his contempt for Mercedes Mone to the next level

A few days back, former wrestling manager Jim Cornette brutally buried the CEO on his The Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast on his YouTube channel. He called the TBS Champion a rotten actress and also said that she was physically unimpressive in the squared circle.

"She's a rotten actress. She's physically unimpressive; she's, to me, in the ring because she misses as much as she hits, or she's trying to hold her wig on top, and you know, but she loves what she's doing. We can't deny that she's just not really very good at any of the parts of it. And did I mention those rotten promos? But she's got dedication," said Cornette.

Irrespective of Cornette's hate for Mercedes Mone, Tony Khan has immense faith in her. Only time will tell what the future holds for the former WWE star in All Elite Wrestling.

Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

Edited by Debangshu Nath
