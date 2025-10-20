Mercedes Mone breaks silence after winning another title outside AEW

The TBS Champion Mercedes Mone won yet another title outside AEW and sent out a message on social media regarding the same. Mone captured three titles within a span of two weeks.After breaking Jade Cargill's record of the longest reigning AEW TBS Champion recently, Mercedes Mone continues to make history. The CEO became '10 belts Mone' by capturing the Bodyslam Women's title recently. At WrestleDream 2025, Mercedes captured the ROH Women's World TV Championship to become '11 belts Mone' and break Ultimo Dragon's record of holding 10 titles at once.Meanwhile, the erstwhile Sasha Banks has captured her 12th title belt. She won the Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women's Championship by defeating Jody Threat on October 19. After making history, Mercedes took to Instagram to share a clip of herself with her 12 title belts, while she is counting money on the table. Mone also wrote the following in the post's caption:&quot;The best to ever do it! 12 belts MONÉ 🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑 🩷🖤&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAEW champion has put Mercedes Mone on noticeAfter Mercedes Mone defeated Mina Shirakawa at WrestleDream 2025, she was taken out by the current AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander. Speaking on Close Up with Renee Paquette recently, Statlander also told Mercedes to watch her back, as she might be coming for her TBS title:&quot;We never truly make it ... there's always so much to accomplish, I mean, sure, I was the first-ever person to be TBS and the World Champion, but what if, what if I want to be the first-ever two-time TBS champion [sure] what if I want to be the first-ever ... to hold both of them at the same time, there so much more [you hear that Mercedes?]. She thinks she's coming for me, you better watch your back girl,&quot; Statlander said.Mercedes and Statlander competed in two great matches against each other last year, and it will be interesting to see when the two square off again.