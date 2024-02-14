Mercedes Mone to follow current WWE Superstar in presenting major award

Since leaving WWE in May 2022, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) has traveled all over the world, dipping her toes into acting and promotion, as well as competing for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. After spending so much time in Japan, it's no surprise that the 32-year-old has been announced as a presenter for this year's Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Mercedes Mone is not the first professional wrestler to attend the annual awards show, as WWE Superstar Zelina Vega was a presenter last year. A noted fan of anime, the LWO member presented the awards for Best Anime Song and Best Romance at the 2023 ceremony.

Crunchyroll added Mone to its roster of celebrity presenters for this year's awards show, which is set to take place on March 2 in Tokyo. The former IWGP Women's Champion is listed under her real name, Mercedes Varnado, and is described on the site as a "WWE World Champion, Actress, and Entrepreneur."

Mercedes Mone recently dropped a tease for her rumored AEW debut

Last week, Tony Khan announced that AEW Dynamite was coming to Boston on March 13 for the Big Business special. All Elite Wrestling has since dropped several hints that Mercedes Mone will possibly make her AEW debut at the show, which will take place in her hometown of Boston, MA.

Amid the hype of the former WWE Superstar's debut and with tickets to the event moving quickly, Mercedes herself recently dropped a tease on her Instagram stories:

Mone has been out of action since NJPW STRONG Resurgence last May when she was injured in a title match with AEW's Willow Nightingale. It's currently unclear what sort of plans Tony Khan might have for her, but she certainly has a plethora of challengers eager to face her in the ring.

