Mercedes Moné gives update on her relationship with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega

AEW has signed several industry superstars in recent months, and Mercedes Moné is one of those recent acquisitions. She has just provided very telling comments on the company's remaining Executive Vice Presidents - Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson.

The topic of All Elite Wrestling's EVPs has been a constant discussion since Tony Khan launched the company in 2019 with Omega, The Young Bucks, and Cody Rhodes serving in executive and talent roles. Rhodes shockingly left for WWE in 2022, but the top stars of The Elite remain.

The former Sasha Banks of WWE has only been with her new employer for a few weeks, but she's already pleased with her EVPs and her boss, Tony Khan. The self-proclaimed CEO appeared on Stick To Wrestling and commented on what her role is with the company, albeit storyline:

"We work together as a partnership. I love my EVPs, I love my Chairman. As The CEO, I just bring so much more money to the table," Mercedes Moné said. [H/T to Fightful]

Moné has not interacted with Omega or The Bucks on TV as of now. However, the cousin of Snoop Dogg went viral before making her NJPW debut last year after appearing in a must-see backstage video with The Cleaner.

Mercedes Moné in-ring debut to be announced on AEW Dynamite?

The build to the inaugural AEW Dynasty pay-per-view will continue as tonight's Dynamite airs live from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA.

Officials are expected to confirm more matches for Dynasty tonight. While Mercedes Moné has not been announced for a match as of this writing, there has been some speculation on officials keeping her out of the ring until the pay-per-view.

A new match and segment have been announced for tonight. Lance Archer will face Bryan Danielson in singles action, while TNT Champion Adam Copeland will address the fans.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full Dynamite coverage and all breaking AEW news. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

Chris Jericho calls out Hook

Adam Copeland will speak to the fans

Billy Gunn vs. Jay White

Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May

Bryan Danielson vs. Lance Archer

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Will Ospreay with Don Callis on commentary

Tournament Semi-finals: The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends

Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland sign their contract for Dynasty

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Which title should Mercedes Moné chase? The AEW TBS Championship The AEW Women's World Championship 0 votes View Discussion