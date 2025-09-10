Mercedes Moné issues blunt response after fan says they miss her in WWE

Mercedes Moné often receives comments from fans who want her back in WWE. In her latest interaction on social media, she gave a to-the-point response about this.
The CEO spent more than a decade with the Stamford-based promotion before going on to have a brief run in NJPW before signing with AEW. She has been on a dominant run with the company, only suffering one loss in singles competition, which came at the hands of Toni Storm. She also has nine belts, each coming from major promotions around the world.
Mercedes Moné took to Instagram to post some photos from her latest training session. A fan commented saying that they missed her, and that she and AJ Lee were their favorite wrestlers. Mercedes had a blunt response, as she told the fan that they can catch her wrestling in AEW.
"You can watch me in Aew," Moné replied.
You can see her post here.
Mercedes Moné is interested in facing AJ Lee, but for one reason
Following AJ Lee's return to WWE, many fans have been clamoring for all the stars of the past decade to come together and run it back. Some of the names that have been included are Paige and Sasha Banks.
A fan took to X/Twitter to reply to one of Mercedes Moné's posts, asking her to come back to WWE and share the ring with AJ. Moné had a simple response, one all too familiar to many, as she wondered whether she had a title.
"Does she have a title?" the CEO asked.
It seems like Mercedes isn't interested in the idea of the dream match and is only in search of adding more titles to her collection. Unfortunately, she can't go after WWE belts, so she'll have to look in a different direction if she wants to capture more of them.