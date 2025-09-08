  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Mercedes Mone responds after being asked to return to WWE to face AJ Lee

Mercedes Mone responds after being asked to return to WWE to face AJ Lee

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 08, 2025 04:05 GMT
Fans want to see Mercedes Mone vs. AJ Lee [Image Credits: star
Fans want to see Mercedes Mone vs. AJ Lee [Image Credits: star's Instagram, WWE.com]

AEW star Mercedes Mone recently asked a huge question after AJ Lee's blockbuster WWE return. The 38-year-old star came back to the sports entertainment juggernaut after over a decade on last Friday's SmackDown. She took social media by storm, and fans have been discussing the potential dream matches she could have now that she's signed a full-time WWE contract.

Ad

The CEO was one of the names suggested by the fans. She has been on a great run in AEW. She also holds nine championships across the Jacksonville-based promotion and other independent promotions. There is currently a running joke on social media. If any wrestler posts a picture with a title, the TBS Champion teases going after the gold.

A fan on X asked Mercedes Mone to face Lee.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

The TBS Champ responded, asking if the recently returned star has a title.

Check out the post below:

"Does she have a title?" she asked.
Ad

Veteran talks about how AJ Lee will be perceived in WWE

The former Divas Champion has been the talk of the town right now. However, she might not stay a hot topic for long if WWE doesn't book her carefully.

While speaking on BroDown, veteran Vince Russo claimed that if the 38-year-old star stays in WWE for a long time, she might just become another name in the locker room, similar to Nikki Bella.

Ad
"I don't know what you don't understand. He (Triple H) is the king of pops. It's another pop. I mean, seriously, that's why AJ Lee is here. It's another pop. I don't think it's gonna be long-term. I mean, I don't. If it is long-term, look at what happened to Nikki Bella. Nothing, zero. The same, exact thing will happen with AJ Lee if she remains on the roster," he said.

It will be interesting to see how long WWE manages to book her in the coming months.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications