Mercedes Mone responds after being asked to return to WWE to face AJ Lee

AEW star Mercedes Mone recently asked a huge question after AJ Lee's blockbuster WWE return. The 38-year-old star came back to the sports entertainment juggernaut after over a decade on last Friday's SmackDown. She took social media by storm, and fans have been discussing the potential dream matches she could have now that she's signed a full-time WWE contract.The CEO was one of the names suggested by the fans. She has been on a great run in AEW. She also holds nine championships across the Jacksonville-based promotion and other independent promotions. There is currently a running joke on social media. If any wrestler posts a picture with a title, the TBS Champion teases going after the gold.A fan on X asked Mercedes Mone to face Lee. ﮩ٨ـﮩﮩ٨ـ♡ﮩ٨ـﮩﮩ٨ـ @MANI_LLOYDVULINK@MercedesVarnado AJ LEE IS BACK MOTHER AND ITS BOTH OF YALL TIME TO SHINE IN THE RING TOGETHER!!!!! @MercedesVarnadoThe TBS Champ responded, asking if the recently returned star has a title.Check out the post below:&quot;Does she have a title?&quot; she asked.Veteran talks about how AJ Lee will be perceived in WWEThe former Divas Champion has been the talk of the town right now. However, she might not stay a hot topic for long if WWE doesn't book her carefully.While speaking on BroDown, veteran Vince Russo claimed that if the 38-year-old star stays in WWE for a long time, she might just become another name in the locker room, similar to Nikki Bella.&quot;I don't know what you don't understand. He (Triple H) is the king of pops. It's another pop. I mean, seriously, that's why AJ Lee is here. It's another pop. I don't think it's gonna be long-term. I mean, I don't. If it is long-term, look at what happened to Nikki Bella. Nothing, zero. The same, exact thing will happen with AJ Lee if she remains on the roster,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see how long WWE manages to book her in the coming months.