Shocking details about AJ Lee's new contract, according to former WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the reason behind AJ Lee's return. The former three-time Divas Champion showed up to SmackDown this week after a ten-year hiatus.

Becky Lynch insulted CM Punk again this week on SmackDown. She started slapping the Best in the World, claiming he couldn't do anything about it. Punk was better prepared this time, calling in some backup. AJ then showed up as the fans in the Allstate Arena erupted in cheers. The star then proceeded to destroy Lynch in the ring and even held on to the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo detailed that WWE brought back AJ Lee just to get a huge pop in Chicago. He felt this was a temporary arrangement and AJ would not be a permanent member of the roster. The veteran writer noted that the company recently brought back Nikki Bella, and the Hall of Famer hasn't done anything substantial since, outside of a match against Becky Lynch. He felt AJ should share the same fate if she stayed too long on the current roster.

"I don't know what you don't understand. He (Triple H) is the king of pops. It's another pop. I mean, seriously, that's why AJ Lee is here. It's another pop. I don't think it's gonna be long-term. I mean, I don't. If it is long-term, look at what happened to Nikki Bella. Nothing, zero. The same, exact thing will happen with AJ Lee if she remains on the roster."

Later, WWE released a video of Lee meeting with Hunter backstage. The two signed the contract and made the return official.

While the finer details of AJ's contract are still blurry, it will be interesting to see how WWE books her during this stint.

