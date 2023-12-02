Mercedes Mone, Maryse, and more react to top AEW star's heartbreaking revelation

A top AEW star recently opened up about her battles with anxiety, which resulted in an incredible amount of support for the latter from wrestlers around the world, including Mercedes Mone and Maryse.

The name in question is CJ Perry, who signed with All Elite Wrestling at the All Out pay-per-view in September 2023. Perry currently works as a manager of Andrade El Idolo.

CJ Perry recently took to Instagram to reveal the unfortunate mental health problems she has been facing for some time:

"This past summer I was diagnosed with a severe anxiety disorder, ocd disorder, besides being diagnosed as a teen with ADHD and many other learning disabilities like not being able to read at all till I was 9 years old. Dyslexia, anxiety and ocd and other environmental things & situations can send me spiraling. Many nights I wake up with panic attacks. I’m sharing this not for sympathy but just to bring more awareness to mental health and to normalize mental health conversations. I wasn’t even aware that I had even mental health struggles until 2020," wrote Perry.

The former WWE Superstar continued:

"My entire life I thought my anxiety disorder was normal and it was just me “working hard”, “planning” and being “wise.” I thought my ocd disorder was just “not giving up.” It’s all a work in progress, plenty of days that I can’t get out of bed because sadness & anxiety. Many ppl I know think I am confident because I post bikini pictures or talk a lot but in actuality me talking a lot is me in my full manic anxiety mode. Anxiety disorders, depression, and OCD disorders can look different on everyone."

Many top names, including Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) and Maryse, have come in support of CJ Perry.

Many stars showed support for CJ Perry.

AEW star CJ Perry sends a message to Miro

AEW star and husband of CJ Perry, Miro, is unhappy with Perry, who recently signed her first client, Andrade El Idolo, on a recent episode of AEW Collision.

Perry debuted in All Elite Wrestling at the All Out 2022 pay-per-view, where she came to the aid of her husband, Miro, who was being ambushed by Will Hobbs after a brutal match. However, the husband and wife's alliance was short-lived, as The Redeemer soon walked out on CJ.

The former United States Champion further took jabs towards CJ Perry, stating that she brings out the worst in him, to which Perry responded:

"I will not apologize for having ambition. This is a new day @ToBeMiro & I unapologetically am going after my goals & dreams," wrote Perry.

