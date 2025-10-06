  • home icon
  Mercedes Moné officially announced for grand debut outside AEW

Mercedes Moné officially announced for grand debut outside AEW

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 06, 2025 01:25 GMT
Mercedes Mon&eacute; is in possession of 9 belts [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Mercedes Moné is in possession of 9 belts [Photo: AEW Official Website]

Mercedes Moné is set to hit another milestone in her career, as it has been officially announced that she'll be making a major debut outside AEW. It will be her first match in Scandinavia.

The CEO has been on a generational run over the past year. She has been winning belts from all over the world and defending these every chance she can. This has led her to make appearances in Japan, Mexico, Austria, and the United Kingdom, to name a few. Apart from this, she is also on a dominant run in AEW, only having one singles loss.

Bodyslam Wrestling has just announced that Mercedes Moné will be headed to Denmark for one of their shows this coming weekend. The promotion did not name who her opponent would be, but hinted at her challenging for a title during their show. She is currently in her belt collector phase and is aiming to surpass Ultimo Dragon's record of holding 10 belts at once.

See the announcement below.

"BREAKING: Mercedes Moné comes to 🇩🇰 Denmark October 10! 🤑 For the first time on Scandinavian soil the AEW superstar and TBS Champion comes to BODYSLAM this Friday October 10 in Greve. 🔥 An absolutely unique chance for Danish and Nordic wrestling fans to experience the world famous performer LIVE in front of your eyes. And it's this coming Friday! We know Danish fans are some of the best crowds in the world. Let's take it up another notch October 10. With already 9 championship belts to her name, could "The CEO" have her sights set on more gold? Get your tickets now to a historic night!"
Mercedes Moné is set for major title match outside AEW

Mercedes will get her chance to win her 10th title in a couple of weeks as she is now scheduled to challenge for a major title.

The former WWE Superstar is set to make an appearance during Winnipeg Pro Wrestling's Rumble in the Burt event as she'll be challenging Jody Threat for the women's championship. She could end up equalizing Ultimo Dragon's record that night and winning yet another major title outside of the United States.

Mercedes Moné has been dominant to say the least. It remains to be seen how long she can hold on to all her titles, and how many more belts she'll look to claim.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
