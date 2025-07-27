Mercedes Mone posts a heartwarming picture with real-life boyfriend

  • home icon
By Karan Raj
Published Jul 27, 2025 14:36 GMT
Mercedes Mone with Beast Mortos [Images from Mone's X and Instagram]

The name Mercedes Mone has been doing the rounds in the wrestling circuits after she successfully defended her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title at Summer Sizzle. Amid her success, The CEO's recent cute post on social media has garnered attention from the fans.

Mercedes is at the top of her game in pro wrestling right now and holds five championships across countries. Since she joined AEW, Mone's only blemish in what has been a spotless tenure otherwise was her loss in the AEW Women's World Title match against Toni Storm at All In: Texas on July 12. While the reigning TBS Champion has been absent from Tony Khan's promotion since, she made her in-ring return at RevPro Summer Sizzle, where she defeated Safire Reed for the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship.

A few hours ago, the reigning TBS Champion shared a lighthearted image of her with real-life partner, the Beast Mortos, on her Instagram Story, where the Mexican luchador is seen taking a nap.

Mercedes Mone with the Beast Mortos [Credit: Screenshot from Mone's Instagram]

The couple had sparked rumors of the two dating for weeks before Mone confirmed her relationship with the Mexican luchador in an interview last month.

Mercedes Mone shows off new look inspired by Beast Mortos

Amid her absence from AEW TV, Mone has shown off a new look inspired by her real-life boyfriend, The Beast Mortos. Earlier today, The CEO took to Instagram and posted a boomerang of herself wearing the Mexican luchador's mask.

It is worth noting that the Beast Mortos had accompanied The CEO on her travel to the UK for the RevPro event and was also seen in action on the show.

Meanwhile, fans eagerly await Mone's return to weekly programming in All Elite Wrestling to see what the future holds for her in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

