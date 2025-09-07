Mercedes Mone reacts to the claim that she needs to “come home” to WWE

Mercedes Mone has made the news again, this time for responding to an online claim that she needs to &quot;come home&quot; to WWE.When it comes to women's wrestling, the name Mercedes Mone has become synonymous. The CEO is one of the top stars in AEW right now and currently holds the promotion's TBS Championship, a title she has held for over 450 days. Beyond that, Mone flexes an impressive global resume and presently holds eight other championships across various promotions, including RevPro and CMLL, among others. While her All Elite Wrestling tenure has been very successful, the erstwhile Sasha Banks was once a key part of WWE's women's division, and her presence still seems to be missed in the Stamford-based promotion.In a recent Instagram post relating to the star, a fan commented, stating that Mercedes Mone is the last missing piece in WWE's women's division, urging the CEO to &quot;come home.&quot; This prompted a response from Mone, who reacted with a laughing emoji. The screenshot of the conversation was later shared on X by another fan who had the opinion that the reigning TBS Champion is never returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut.Dutch Mantell says Mercedes Mone is not talentedIn a recent edition of Story Time With Dutch Mantell, the WWE veteran was discussing Jim Cornette's criticism of Mercedes Mone, who stated that the CEO's promo work is rotten and that he is not a big fan of her in-ring work either. Mantell agreed with the same and claimed that the former WWE Women's Champion is not that talented.&quot;Well, I'm agreeing with him. She's collecting all these belts as a backdrop, and no, she is not that talented, and forget a mic, I don't think she can talk to save her life. But that doesn't matter. She has a deal now, a deal where she doesn't really put that much expenditure in her effort in the ring,&quot; said Mantell.While neither Cornette nor Mantell is too keen on Mone, the CEO continues to shine in Tony Khan's promotion, and it will be interesting to see what's in store for her as the Jacksonville-based promotion builds up to its next PPV, All Out 2025.