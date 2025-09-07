  • home icon
  Mercedes Mone reacts to the claim that she needs to "come home" to WWE

Mercedes Mone reacts to the claim that she needs to “come home” to WWE

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 07, 2025 13:25 GMT
Mercedes Mone celebrating all her titles on Dynamite
Mercedes Mone celebrating all her titles on Dynamite [Image from AEW's YouTube]

Mercedes Mone has made the news again, this time for responding to an online claim that she needs to "come home" to WWE.

When it comes to women's wrestling, the name Mercedes Mone has become synonymous. The CEO is one of the top stars in AEW right now and currently holds the promotion's TBS Championship, a title she has held for over 450 days. Beyond that, Mone flexes an impressive global resume and presently holds eight other championships across various promotions, including RevPro and CMLL, among others. While her All Elite Wrestling tenure has been very successful, the erstwhile Sasha Banks was once a key part of WWE's women's division, and her presence still seems to be missed in the Stamford-based promotion.

In a recent Instagram post relating to the star, a fan commented, stating that Mercedes Mone is the last missing piece in WWE's women's division, urging the CEO to "come home." This prompted a response from Mone, who reacted with a laughing emoji. The screenshot of the conversation was later shared on X by another fan who had the opinion that the reigning TBS Champion is never returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Dutch Mantell says Mercedes Mone is not talented

In a recent edition of Story Time With Dutch Mantell, the WWE veteran was discussing Jim Cornette's criticism of Mercedes Mone, who stated that the CEO's promo work is rotten and that he is not a big fan of her in-ring work either. Mantell agreed with the same and claimed that the former WWE Women's Champion is not that talented.

"Well, I'm agreeing with him. She's collecting all these belts as a backdrop, and no, she is not that talented, and forget a mic, I don't think she can talk to save her life. But that doesn't matter. She has a deal now, a deal where she doesn't really put that much expenditure in her effort in the ring," said Mantell.

While neither Cornette nor Mantell is too keen on Mone, the CEO continues to shine in Tony Khan's promotion, and it will be interesting to see what's in store for her as the Jacksonville-based promotion builds up to its next PPV, All Out 2025.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Karan Raj
