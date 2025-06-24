Mercedes Mone reacts to heartwarming photos of AEW stars taken by Shinsuke Nakamura

Two popular AEW stars recently tied the knot, and WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura was on hand to snap some beautiful photos of the couple. Mercedes Mone has now reacted to the pics taken by her former colleague.

Konosuke Takeshita has been good friends with Nakamura for a long time, and the two haven't been afraid to shout at each other on social media. The former International Champion recently revealed that he was married to fellow All Elite star Yuka Sakazaki, and the two expressed their love for each other with a few heartwarming posts on Instagram.

It turns out that the photos of the couple with their dog were taken by Shinsuke Nakamura, who has demonstrated his photography skills several times in the past. Takeshita gave the credit to Nakamura, and Mercedes Mone summed up her love for the pics with a single emoji:

"😍," Mone posted.

Check out the pics Nakamura took of Takeshita, Sakazaki, and their dog, Kenshiro, below:

Konosuke Takeshita will be away from AEW for this year's G1 tournament

While Konosuke Takeshita is beloved in All Elite Wrestling, he's also become a top star in NJPW in the last couple of years. The Japanese phenom has been busy competing for both promotions, but he's going to have to turn his full attention to AEW's partner promotion for this year's G1 Climax.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is gearing up for its prestigious annual tournament, and Takeshita has been advertised to compete. It's an infamously grueling schedule, meaning that the 30-year-old will likely be absent from AEW TV from July 18 to August 17.

Luckily, the tournament doesn't start until after All In: Texas, which takes place on July 12. That means Konosuke Takeshita should be able to enjoy the bright lights of his home promotion's biggest event of the year.

