Mercedes Mone’s booking at major AEW show questioned by ex-WWE name

A former WWE name recently spoke about AEW star Mercedes Mone and questioned her booking at a recent show hosted by the Jacksonville-based promotion.
Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest stars in AEW right now and is the promotion's TBS Champion, a title she's held for over 450 days. Additionally, she has eight other titles across various promotions. At Forbidden Door, The CEO defended her TBS Title in a four-way match against AEW's Alex Windsor, CMLL's Persephone, and STARDOM's Bozilla, and managed to win the bout. Recently, ex-WWE star Stevie Richards weighed in on Mone's match and questioned the promotion's decision to book her in a four-way.
On the latest episode of the Stevie Richards Show, the veteran said Mone could do a lot better than being part of a multi-person match and referred to her match at All In: Texas.
"This is the thing with Mercedes Mone, why are they booking her in a multi-person match on one of the biggest shows when she can really do a lot better? When she wrestled Toni Storm, that was a really good match on All In: Texas, right? I thought she had a breakthrough match with that," said Richards.
Check out his comments in the video below:
Mercedes Mone sends disturbing message to fans ahead of AEW Dynamite
On the upcoming episode of Dynamite on Wednesday, Mercedes Mone will defend her TBS Championship against Alex Windsor. However, ahead of her match, The CEO sent a disturbing message to her fans online.
In a post on X, Mone questioned if she should beat up Windsor the "ECW style" personified with a blood emoji, or "AEW style," which she represented using a screwdriver emoji.
It is worth noting that this week's Dynamite will be held in Philadelphia, a city widely considered the birthplace of ECW, resulting in the reference from Mone.
