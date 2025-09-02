Mercedes Mone’s booking at major AEW show questioned by ex-WWE name

A former WWE name recently spoke about AEW star Mercedes Mone and questioned her booking at a recent show hosted by the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest stars in AEW right now and is the promotion's TBS Champion, a title she's held for over 450 days. Additionally, she has eight other titles across various promotions. At Forbidden Door, The CEO defended her TBS Title in a four-way match against AEW's Alex Windsor, CMLL's Persephone, and STARDOM's Bozilla, and managed to win the bout. Recently, ex-WWE star Stevie Richards weighed in on Mone's match and questioned the promotion's decision to book her in a four-way.

Ad

Trending

On the latest episode of the Stevie Richards Show, the veteran said Mone could do a lot better than being part of a multi-person match and referred to her match at All In: Texas.

"This is the thing with Mercedes Mone, why are they booking her in a multi-person match on one of the biggest shows when she can really do a lot better? When she wrestled Toni Storm, that was a really good match on All In: Texas, right? I thought she had a breakthrough match with that," said Richards.

Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

Mercedes Mone sends disturbing message to fans ahead of AEW Dynamite

On the upcoming episode of Dynamite on Wednesday, Mercedes Mone will defend her TBS Championship against Alex Windsor. However, ahead of her match, The CEO sent a disturbing message to her fans online.

In a post on X, Mone questioned if she should beat up Windsor the "ECW style" personified with a blood emoji, or "AEW style," which she represented using a screwdriver emoji.

Ad

Mercedes Moné Varnado @MercedesVarnado @AEW @HailWindsor @WillOspreay Should I beat her up ECW style 🩸 or AEW style 🪛 🤑

Ad

It is worth noting that this week's Dynamite will be held in Philadelphia, a city widely considered the birthplace of ECW, resulting in the reference from Mone.

Please credit The Stevie Richards Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you take quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!