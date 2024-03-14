Mercedes Moné’s (fka Sasha Banks) next AEW appearance announced

Mercedes Moné is All Elite, and fans around the world can't seem to have enough of her presence after she made her debut at AEW Dynamite: Big Business in Boston on Wednesday.

After opening the show, she cut an inspiring promo and even namedropped the late WWE great Eddie Guerrero, as he was one of her idols growing up. Her next AEW appearance has now been revealed, and it is not that far off.

Mercedes Moné’s next appearance will be at Dynamite next week, which will take place in Toronto, Canada.

After the show ended, the former WWE star came to the rescue of Willow Nightingale, and that came as a surprise to many in the arena.

Willow, infamously, accidentally injured Mercedes Moné at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Resurgence event last year in May. It was so bad that many feared that it was career-threatening. However, despite the setback, the former WWE star has made a full recovery and is now an active part of the AEW roster.

A lot of names from AEW and WWE congratulated her after her debut at Big Business; some of the names were Matt Hardy, The Bella Twins, Taya Valkyrie, etc.

