Mercedes Moné’s (fka Sasha Banks) opponent for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door III revealed

Mercedes Moné has been booked for a major title match at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view later this month. This would be against Stephanie Vaquer.

The Chilean wrestler representing CMLL is the current NJPW Strong Women's Champion. She won the title almost three months ago after dethroning Giulia.

Last year, both stars were part of the tournament to crown the inaugural champion, with Moné taking down Vaquer to advance to the finals against Willow Nightingale. Unfortunately, during this match, The CEO sustained a severe ankle injury, which would put her out of action for a year.

Trending

After getting retribution against Nightingale and taking her TBS Championship at Double or Nothing, Mercedes Moné looks to add the Strong Women's title to her list of accolades. Barring any roadblocks, she would have been the inaugural champion, and now she'll have the chance to do so.

Last week, Stephanie Vaquer suddenly arrived at the scene to confront Mercedes Moné, potentially hinting at a match at Forbidden Door. The match was made official tonight and will take place at the pay-per-view on June 30, 2024.

Expand Tweet

This will be Stephanie Vaquer's first match in an AEW-related show, and she'll immediately have the chance to capture one of its major titles. As she has been in great form lately, she has a real chance of pulling off an upset.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback