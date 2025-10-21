Mercedes Moné says she would love to tie absent AEW star up

Mercedes Mone recently drew eyeballs for mentioning an absent AEW star and saying she wants to tie her up.Whether it's in the ring or outside, Mercedes Mone will grab your attention. The CEO who's been having a historic week and more in pro wrestling is gradually making her push for the greatest of all time title in women's wrestling. Mone recently won an unprecedented 12th title after breaking legendary wrestler Ultimo Dragon's record of holding 10 titles simultaneously at WrestleDream 2025, where she beat Mina Shirakawa for her Interim ROH Women's TV Title. Moreover, Mone currently serves as the longest-reigning TBS champion in the history of Jacksonville-based promotion. Today, however, Mone caught attention outside the ring after posting online that she would confront missing All Elite Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo, who now appears more often in ROH. On X, Mone asked her fans who they wanted to see her compete against in the Ring of Honor. In response, a fan mentioned Deonna Purrazzo's name, to which Mone replied that she would love to tie her up.&quot;Would love to tie her up,&quot; wrote Mone on XAEW star Mercedes Mone responds to fans' disrespect on XMercedes Mone recently threatened a fan on X with legal action after they disrespected the CEO with some harsh criticism. The fan claimed that Mone was the worst women's wrestler and had no talent whatsoever, implying that she was hogging all the belts. In response, Mone tagged her boyfriend, Beast Mortos, and said she would see the fan in court. For those unaware, Mortos is also a lawyer apart from being an AEW star. Último Moné @MercedesVarnadoLINK@ObjectiveRevie1 See you in the court! 💼🫵🏽 @BeastMortosCurrently, Mercedes Mone awaits a response from Women's World Champion Kris Statlander, whom she challenged for the title backstage at WrestleDream. It is expected that Statlander will respond on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.