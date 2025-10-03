Mercedes Mone seemingly wants WWE veteran to come out of retirement for first singles match in 13 years against her in AEW

  • home icon
By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 03, 2025 02:52 GMT
AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone
AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone [Image Credits: Mone's X profile]

AEW champion Mercedes Mone wants a former WWE superstar to return to active competition and face her on the company's television program next week. The latter, Kelly Kelly, has not wrestled a singles bout in over thirteen years.

The CEO was in action last month at All Out : Toronto, where she retained her TBS Championship against Riho after a hard-fought battle. This Wednesday, on the Six-Year Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite, Mone revealed that she will be putting the title on the line once again next week on Title Tuesday in Jacksonville, noting that she wanted to square off against a Florida-native on the upcoming show.

Mercedes recently took to X/Twitter to once again invite a challenger from Florida to face her in a TBS Title match this coming week. When a fan suggested WWE veteran Kelly Kelly as a potential contender - citing the fact that she hails from Jacksonville - Mone responded with a single emoji, seemingly expressing her interest in taking on the former Divas Champion.

"🤑," posted Mone.

Check out Mercedes Mone's tweet below:

The erstwhile Sasha Banks had last shared the ring with Kelly in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. The latter is signed with WWE under a Legends Deal, however, making her potential AEW debut next week an unlikely scenario.

Mercedes Mone is gunning for newly-introduced AEW titles

Some time earlier, Mercedes Mone disclosed one of her current professional goals - to hold ten championships at the same time and break Ultimo Dragon's legendary record. After Tony Khan unveiled the new AEW Women's Tag Team Titles in the aftermath of All Out : Toronto, The Boss did not take long to set her sights on the newly-introduced belts.

Mercedes reiterated her desire to win the tag team championships on this week's edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite, and inquired as to which competitor from the women's locker-room would step up to be her partner. At that point, the TBS Champion's former rival and occasional teammate Harley Cameron arrived to throw her name in the hat. Despite her insistence, however, Mercedes voiced her opposition to pairing up with Harley, noting that the duo lost both their prior matches as a team.

Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

It remains to be seen if "Nine Belts" Mone will be able to win the All Elite Women's Tag Team Championships, and whom she might accomplish the feat with.

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
