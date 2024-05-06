Mercedes Moné seemingly working on a new project; makes huge tease

Mercedes Moné recently revealed that she had a few things in store for her fans, including a new project that she possibly couldn't wait to share with everyone.

It has been almost two months since The CEO made her way to the promotion and she has instantly propelled herself as one of the faces of the women's division since. Her in-ring debut will come later this month when she challenges Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship in a rematch from almost a year ago at NJPW.

On Twitter, Mercedes Moné provided a personal update, as she mentioned that she was working on a new project. She also posted some pictures with a few hints about the project. The first had her holding the words 'Mone Talks,' which may be the title of the project, and the second showed her wearing headphones. This could end up being something in the nature of a podcast or an album.

"Making big #CEOMoves real soon. I’ve been working on a new project and I can’t wait to share it with all my #MonéMakers! Any guesses?" Mercedes tweeted.

Mercedes Moné recently joked about taking over Tony Khan's position

One of the most talked about segments from two weeks ago was The Elite launching an attack on Tony Khan. This ended up being the first time the AEW President took a bump on live television.

Mercedes Moné was quick to react to the situation as she joked about taking over as AEW's CEO after Tony was taken out. This could also be a subtle tease at her wanting to have an authoritative role within the company.

“Say hello to your new #CEO 😱,” Moné tweeted.

Currently, The Elite has seemingly taken over the promotion, with the EVPs leading the way and going against Tony's wishes. It remains to be seen if this will be the last of their plan to take over AEW.