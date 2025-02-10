Mercedes Mone sends a brutal one-word message after big comparison to WWE Hall of Famers

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 10, 2025 09:03 GMT
The current AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, gave a brutal reaction to her comparison with WWE Hall of Famers. The comparison was made in regard to Mone's opponent at Grand Slam Australia.

Mercedes Mone and her next challenger, Harley Cameron, were compared to WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Sting. Last Saturday on Collision, The CEO had a heated confrontation with Harley. After Cameron laid her hand on Mercedes, the TBS Champion accepted to defend her title against Harley at Grand Slam Australia this Saturday.

After the announcement of the match, Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio claimed that the match against Harley Cameron this Saturday would be a test for Mercedes, as Harley would be wrestling in her home country, Australia. Meltzer also compared Mone vs. Cameron to Ric Flair vs. Sting.

“And if Mercedes is the great worker that she often shows herself to be, she should take this as a challenge to go, ‘You know what, I’m gonna make this woman, I’m gonna be Ric Flair’. You wanna be Ric Flair? This is Ric Flair and Sting. That’s what it is. So go and make Sting."

Interestingly, The CEO took notice of the above comparison and had a surprising reaction to it. Taking to X (fka Twitter), Mercedes told Meltzer to shut up with a gif saying, "Nerd alert."

"STFU," Mone reacted.

Mercedes Mone's challenger has charisma like Sting, says wrestling veteran

The veteran wrestling journalist, Dave Meltzer, also claimed that Mercedes Mone's TBS Title challenger for this Saturday, Harley Cameron, carries the same charisma as Sting had before facing Ric Flair.

“And I’m not saying Harley Cameron’s as good as Sting, but Harley Cameron as far as charisma and everything like that, she’s showing as much as Sting did before the Ric Flair match. I’m not saying it’s gonna last for 40 years like Sting, but that’s my analogy."

It remains to be seen what transpires in the TBS Title Match this Saturday at Grand Slam Australia.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
