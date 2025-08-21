Mercedes Mone Sends a Heartfelt Message to Naomi After Her Pregnancy Announcement

Mercedes Mone has sent an emotional message following Naomi's massive revelation that she is pregnant. This week on RAW, Naomi returned after a week's absence and had to relinquish the Women's World Championship during the show.

The Glow revealed that she and her real-life partner, Jimmy Uso, are expecting a baby together. After the news broke out, many stars across WWE and AEW reacted to it, including her good friend Mercedes Mone. It should be noted that Naomi and Mone's (FKA Sasha Banks) friendship stems from their time together in WWE. The duo was a tag team and even held the WWE Women's Tag Team Title during the CEO's final days in the Stamford-based promotion.

In a recent interview with The Takedown on SI, the CEO addressed Naomi's announcement and shared a heartfelt message for The Glow.

"Yeah, I'm an auntie, I'm excited. I was so excited for the news, and she told me you're going to be an auntie, I was like, 'Oh my God, I cannot wait to see a little baby Trinity.' And I really hope it's a girl. But I just honestly hope it's so healthy, and she has a healthy pregnancy," Mone said. [H/T: The Takedown on SI]

Mercedes Mone Set For Massive Title Match Outside AEW

There's no rest for the wicked, as the saying goes, as Mercedes Mone prepares to defend the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship against Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women's Champion Emersyn Jayne. The match is set for just 2 days before her Four-way bout at Forbidden Door. It will take place at RevPro's 13th Anniversary Show, night two, and the promotion announced this on X (fka Twitter).

If the CEO wins this Friday, she could walk into the O2 Arena with nine belts. However, it remains to be seen if the current TBS Champion will leave with all the belts from Forbidden Door.

