Mercedes Mone sends a message to AEW after coming face to face with Toni Storm on Dynamite

Mercedes Mone made her presence felt in a big way on AEW Dynamite this week when she came face-to-face with the Women's World Champion Toni Storm. The confrontation, which was a highly anticipated segment, took place weeks ahead of their title clash at All In 2025. Following the encounter, the CEO posted a message addressed to All Elite Wrestling on social media.

Ad

Taking to X (fka Twitter), Mone wrote:

"I fn love professional wrestling. Thank you @AEW."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) is having a phenomenal run in Tony Khan's promotion, where she is the reigning TBS Champion, the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion, and now the winner of the 2025 Women’s Owen Cup, which earned her the right to challenge Storm for the AEW Women's World Title.

Meanwhile, her segment with Toni Storm on Dynamite was an emotional one where both wrestlers reflected on their parallel journeys in wrestling, with both starting young, facing early setbacks, and now preparing to headline one of Tony Khan’s biggest PPVs of the year.

Ad

With all things pointing towards a classic at Texas, can Mone finally win the title that's eluded her in the Jacksonville-based promotion so far? Guess we'll find out at All In. Tell us your early predictions for this match by hitting the discussion button!

Mone paid tribute to a WWE legend on AEW Dynamite

Apart from her emotionally charged segment with Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone also made news for honoring her wrestling hero, Eddie Guerrero, during AEW Dynamite.

Ad

The TBS Champion made a powerful entrance in a lowrider, which was a signature move of Guerrero, acting as a testament to the deep personal impact the WWE Hall of Famer had on her career.

After the show, Mone shared photos in front of an Eddie Guerrero mural with the caption "Viva la Raza," a catchphrase synonymous with the late legend.

Expand Tweet

Long-time fans of the CEO will know that Guerrero, who passed away in 2005 when Mone was a teenager, was the CEO's greatest inspiration in wrestling entertainment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More