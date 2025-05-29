Mercedes Mone sends a message to AEW after coming face to face with Toni Storm on Dynamite

Mercedes Mone made her presence felt in a big way on AEW Dynamite this week when she came face-to-face with the Women's World Champion Toni Storm. The confrontation, which was a highly anticipated segment, took place weeks ahead of their title clash at All In 2025. Following the encounter, the CEO posted a message addressed to All Elite Wrestling on social media.
Taking to X (fka Twitter), Mone wrote:
"I fn love professional wrestling. Thank you @AEW."
Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) is having a phenomenal run in Tony Khan's promotion, where she is the reigning TBS Champion, the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion, and now the winner of the 2025 Women’s Owen Cup, which earned her the right to challenge Storm for the AEW Women's World Title.
Meanwhile, her segment with Toni Storm on Dynamite was an emotional one where both wrestlers reflected on their parallel journeys in wrestling, with both starting young, facing early setbacks, and now preparing to headline one of Tony Khan’s biggest PPVs of the year.
With all things pointing towards a classic at Texas, can Mone finally win the title that's eluded her in the Jacksonville-based promotion so far? Guess we'll find out at All In. Tell us your early predictions for this match by hitting the discussion button!
Mone paid tribute to a WWE legend on AEW Dynamite
Apart from her emotionally charged segment with Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone also made news for honoring her wrestling hero, Eddie Guerrero, during AEW Dynamite.
The TBS Champion made a powerful entrance in a lowrider, which was a signature move of Guerrero, acting as a testament to the deep personal impact the WWE Hall of Famer had on her career.
After the show, Mone shared photos in front of an Eddie Guerrero mural with the caption "Viva la Raza," a catchphrase synonymous with the late legend.
Long-time fans of the CEO will know that Guerrero, who passed away in 2005 when Mone was a teenager, was the CEO's greatest inspiration in wrestling entertainment.