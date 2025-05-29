Mercedes Mone sends a three-word message after paying tribute to WWE legend on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Mercedes Mone is having an amazing year. She is the reigning TBS Champion and holds the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship. Additionally, she won the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, becoming the number one contender for Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Title. The two women will wage war at All In: Texas.

Long-time fans of Mercedes Mone are aware of her affection towards late WWE legend Eddie Guerrero. Throughout her career, she has paid him homage several times. Interestingly, on this week's Dynamite, she paid tribute to the former WWE Champion by showing up at the venue in a lowrider. Guerrero loved lowriders, as he was often seen driving them.

After the show, The CEO posted some pictures of her before a stunning Eddie Guerrero mural.

"Viva la Raza," read the post's caption.

Guerrero passed away in 2005, aged 38. At the time of his death, Mone was only a teenager.

Eddie Guerrero was a beacon of hope, according to Mercedes Mone

In December 2024, the former Sasha Banks posted a touching tribute to Latino Heat on her official website. She called Guerrero an extraordinary individual and wrote that he inspired her to dedicate her life to professional wrestling.

"As I reflect on my journey in the world of professional wrestling, I can’t help but feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude for one extraordinary individual: Eddie Guerrero. It’s been years since he left this world, yet his influence continues to ripple through countless wrestlers and fans’ lives. Eddie was more than just a wrestler; he was a beacon of hope, an embodiment of passion, and a source of inspiration that ignited the spark within me when I was just a 10-year-old girl dreaming of greatness," read her statement. [H/T: Mone's official website]

Mercedes Mone is in pole position to become the new AEW Women's World Champion this year. If she does dethrone Toni Storm, she will create history.

