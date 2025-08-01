Mercedes Mone sends a message to AEW star after he stabs WWE legend

Mercedes Mone is currently on a hiatus from AEW since her defeat at All In: Texas. However, she has been keeping a close watch on the current programming and sent out a message after witnessing a WWE legend get stabbed.

Ad

This week's edition of AEW Collision saw Kyle Fletcher and Dustin Rhodes collide in a Chicago Street Fight with Rhodes' TNT Championship on the line. It was a hellacious sight as both competitors destroyed each other using foreign objects.

One particular spot saw Fletcher stabbing The Natural's knee with a screwdriver. Eventually, The Protostar dethroned Rhodes for the title in shocking fashion. However, Mercedes "8 belts" Mone took particular interest in the violent spot.

Ad

Trending

She commented on AEW's Instagram post, asking Fletcher to teach her the screwdriver stabbing spot so that she could do the same to her recent rival, "Timeless" Toni Storm. This comes after Storm defeated Mone at All In: Texas and ended her dominant and undefeated singles winning streak of 18-0.

"Teach me how to do that to Toni."

Mercedes Mone's comment on Kyle Fletcher's match (Image via AEW's Instagram)

Mercedes Mone is set to return to AEW

Mercedes Mone bounced back after her defeat at AEW All In by winning more championships across the globe and became '8 Belts Mone.' However, the wait to see The CEO will finally come to an end on next week's edition of Dynamite.

Ad

The Jacksonville-based promotion announced her return to its flagship show. Following that, Mone herself sent out a message ahead of her much-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling.

"🤑🤑🤑🤑 See yall next week @AEW and you better say Hello to your #CEO 8 belts Moné," wrote Mone.

Mone will return to AEW, no longer as the undefeated superstar, but with more gold in her collection. So, it remains to be seen what Mone's next direction will be upon her return to the promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE