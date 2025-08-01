Mercedes Mone sends a message to AEW star after he stabs WWE legend

Mercedes Mone is currently on a hiatus from AEW since her defeat at All In: Texas. However, she has been keeping a close watch on the current programming and sent out a message after witnessing a WWE legend get stabbed.
This week's edition of AEW Collision saw Kyle Fletcher and Dustin Rhodes collide in a Chicago Street Fight with Rhodes' TNT Championship on the line. It was a hellacious sight as both competitors destroyed each other using foreign objects.
One particular spot saw Fletcher stabbing The Natural's knee with a screwdriver. Eventually, The Protostar dethroned Rhodes for the title in shocking fashion. However, Mercedes "8 belts" Mone took particular interest in the violent spot.
She commented on AEW's Instagram post, asking Fletcher to teach her the screwdriver stabbing spot so that she could do the same to her recent rival, "Timeless" Toni Storm. This comes after Storm defeated Mone at All In: Texas and ended her dominant and undefeated singles winning streak of 18-0.
"Teach me how to do that to Toni."
Mercedes Mone is set to return to AEW
Mercedes Mone bounced back after her defeat at AEW All In by winning more championships across the globe and became '8 Belts Mone.' However, the wait to see The CEO will finally come to an end on next week's edition of Dynamite.
The Jacksonville-based promotion announced her return to its flagship show. Following that, Mone herself sent out a message ahead of her much-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling.
"🤑🤑🤑🤑 See yall next week @AEW and you better say Hello to your #CEO 8 belts Moné," wrote Mone.
Mone will return to AEW, no longer as the undefeated superstar, but with more gold in her collection. So, it remains to be seen what Mone's next direction will be upon her return to the promotion.
