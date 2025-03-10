Mercedes Mone sends a message amid rumors of unfortunate injury at AEW Revolution 2025

Mercedes Mone is coming off a successful TBS Championship title defense at AEW Revolution 2025. However, there were rumors about her potentially being injured, and The CEO has seemingly addressed it.

Ad

At the AEW Revolution PPV event, Mone defended her TBS Championship against Stardom's Momo Watanabe. Both women put up a great fight, and the brutality did leave major marks on both stars. The CEO successfully retained the title against Watanabe. After the match, there were some rumors that Mercedes Mone and Momo Watanabe suffered some injuries.

However, Mercedes seems to be in a great mood, as seen in her recent tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter). Mone wished herself a good morning by calling herself the greatest of all time:

Ad

Trending

"GM to the GOAT only The CEO @AEW."

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW star Mercedes Mone was approached to be a part of the Queen of the Ring movie

The Queen of the Ring movie has a strong cast, including WWE star Naomi, All Elite Wrestling Women's Champion Toni Storm, and Kamille. In a recent edition of her Mone Mag Newsletter, Mercedes Mone revealed she was approached to be a part of the movie a couple of years ago. However, injuries prevented her from being a part of it. Mone further praised Kamille, Naomi, and Toni Storm for their involvement in the film:

Ad

"Before AEW Revolution, I made my way to LA for the red carpet premiere of "Queen of the Ring," a film that tells the incredible story of Mildred Burke. It's truly surreal for me. A couple of years back, I was approached to be a part of this project, but unfortunately, I was sidelined due to an injury. However, seeing my girls Trinity, Toni Storm, and Kamille shine in this film fills me with so much joy." [H/T Fightful]

We will have to wait and see which All Elite star will challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship after the Revolution PPV event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback