Mercedes Mone sends a message to Bayley ahead of WrestleMania 40 Night Two

Mercedes Mone has Bayley in her thoughts. The former Damage CTRL member is all set to have her WrestleMania moment at the 40th edition that will air its Night Two programming on Sunday, April 7. She challenges her former Damage CTRL partner, IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship.

Mercedes Mone wrestled in the Stamford-based company earlier as Sasha Banks and has posted a heartfelt message for the former Hugger, with photos that prove their real-life friendship.

"Be so good they can’t ignore you because you we’re born to do this @itsBayleyWWE," posted The CEO.

Mercedes Mone is one of the most popular female wrestlers today, and some fans say that her signing with AEW will change women's wrestling. She is rumored to be the highest-paid woman wrestler today, with inputs pouring in that her contract includes a private locker.

Bayley, Naomi attended Mercedes Mone's AEW Debut at Big Business

Bayler and Mercedes' friendship and professional relationship go a long way. The two were the first Women's Tag Team Champions in WWE. The two have seemingly kept in touch even after The CEO left the company. That was proven by Bayley being in the audience for Mone's big moment in AEW when she debuted in the Jacksonville-based company. She recently spoke about it in an exclusive interview with Digital Spy.

"[Mercedes] is the best, I wouldn't be here without her," Bayley said. "She's done so much for me. Even after she was done with WWE, she's been there for me in my big moments. So I know I need to be there for her continuously throughout the years. It was incredible, I'm just happy that she was on a Wednesday where I'm like, 'Alright, I can actually make a Wednesday, that's one of our few days off,'" she said.

Former and current wrestlers attending rival programming live have been a concern since AEW turned out big in 2019.

Sting, who had his final match at Revolution in 2024, had former WWE wrestler and wrestling icon Lex Luger in attendance. There was some conversation about whether Kevin Nash would attend the bout, given his closeness to WWE and friendship with The Vigilante.

