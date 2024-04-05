"She gonna get fired faster than CM Punk" - Fans left stunned after backstage details about Mercedes Mone in AEW emerge

Mercedes Mone's signing to AEW promises to change the face of female wrestling. There has been a lot of discussion about various aspects of her contract, including the rumor that she's now the highest-paid female wrestler in the world.

Another aspect that recently opened up was the rumor that one of AEW's contractual obligations to Mone is a personal locker room.

Wrestling locker room stories are pretty interesting, and whenever rumors about them come up, the audience notices. That's exactly what happened when this post appeared online.

"One of Mercedes Mone’s reported AEW contract perks includes having her own locker room," the post read.

Mercedes Mone is one of the most popular and newsworthy signings AEW has made recently. Therefore, there are bound to be questions and jibes about every aspect of her contract.

It remains to be seen how Mone will perform in the ring in Tony Khan's company, and whether the audience will accept her, given the aspects of her contract that are already creating a buzz online.

Mercedes Mone and CM Punk were two of the biggest signings for AEW and WWE in 2023

In the last few months, the landscape of the wrestling world has seen tremendous change, with the controversial CM Punk returning to WWE and the uber-over Mercedes Mone signing with AEW.

Mone's debut at AEW: Big Business was a big pop for Tony Khan and one of the rare times when WWE Superstars were seen attending an AEW program. However, there have been some issues, with Mone claiming she will return to WWE one day, during an interview with The Kick Rocks Wrestling podcast.

"All I can say is that I handled it like a CEO, like the Boss that I am, with my head held up high, And I can't say nothing but amazing things about WWE. I am so thankful for the career that they gave me, the fans that they gave me, life that they gave me, the dreams that they gave me, So many dreams, and I got them chase and live them all, Like you could do so much more. I know I am gonna be back there one day, okay? So it is not over. Like I said, I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling," The CEO said.

Both wrestlers left their promotions under controversial circumstances. Mone left WWE after having creative differences in 2022. Punk joined AEW in 2021 and parted ways after his backstage brawl with Jack Perry at AEW All In 2023. Mone had a stopover at NJPW in 2023 and left the company after suffering an injury in her match with Willow Nightingale.

Punk made his surprise return to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. Mone made several cryptic comments about signing with Tony Khan on her X/Twitter account. She also appeared in the audience at AEW All In 2023.

