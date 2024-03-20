Why did Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) quit WWE and never return to the company?

One of the biggest wrestling stories of 2022 was Sasha Banks (now Mercedes Mone) and Naomi walking out of WWE. While the latter returned to the Stamford-based promotion at this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, the former had different plans.

On the May 16, 2022, episode of RAW, it was announced that then-Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company. It was later noted that they did so due to creative differences, and they were later suspended before their official release. Naomi joined TNA before returning to WWE earlier this year, but Sasha went on to become Mercedes Mone and joined NJPW/Stardom before.

During a recent episode of The Kick Rocks Wrestling, Mercedes admitted that it was hard to leave the Stamford-based promotion considering everything she had achieved in the company. However, the former champion was proud of her decision, adding that it helped her live the best version of her life.

In December 2023, there were reports that Mercedes was a free agent and was in talks with AEW and WWE. However, the former superstar chose Tony Khan's promotion as they reportedly paid more and were more flexible regarding her acting projects due to the company's relationship with Warner Bros.

Mercedes made her much-awaited AEW debut on a special episode of Dynamite on March 13, 2024, titled Big Business. After delivering a promo early in the episode, she appeared after the main event to save Willow Nightingale from Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

Will Mercedes Mone return to WWE in the future?

Although the former Sasha Banks is reportedly one of the highest-paid female wrestlers in history at the Jacksonville-based promotion, she still sees a future in WWE.

During the same podcast, Mone stated that she would return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future, claiming that she had unfinished business.

Which WWE Superstars were present at Mercedes Mone's AEW debut?

Although Mercedes is no longer a WWE Superstar, her colleagues from the previous company continue to support her on her journey. Hence, to make her AEW debut memorable, Bayley, Naomi, and Tamina Snuka disguised themselves to attend the event.

It would be interesting to see how The CEO fares in Tony Khan's promotion.

