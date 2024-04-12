Mercedes Mone sends a message to the "bit*h" that attacked her on AEW Dynamite

Things are getting pretty heated in AEW's women's division, as Mercedes Mone was laid out on the recent Dynamite episode. The former WWE Superstar, however, seems unnerved by the attack and has promised to find the person responsible for it.

Despite not stepping into the ring yet, Mercedes Mone has been featured heavily on TV since her AEW debut at Dynamite: Big Business in March. Considering her history with Willow Nightingale, it made sense for The CEO to save the AEW star and seemingly work an angle also involving Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

This past week on Dynamite, Mone sat down for an interview with Alex Marvez, during which she spoke about wrestling at Double or Nothing. The segment didn't end well for Mone as the lights went out briefly, during which someone attacked the former WWE RAW Women's Champion.

Mone was seen struggling as the lights came back on, and she has since been quite active on social media, sending out a warning to the female star who assaulted her.

Here's what she tweeted out:

"All eyes on the #CEO Imma find that bit*h that attacked me 😘 #MoneMakers, who was tuned in to #AEW last night? Who did it?"

Mercedes Mone will be in action at a massive AEW PPV

Before becoming All Elite, the former Sasha Banks spent a long time on the sidelines with an injury that allegedly threatened to end her career.

Mercedes Mone has been a regular act on TV since her first day in AEW, but she is yet to step inside the squared circle, which might not happen for a minute.

Expand Tweet

As revealed recently, Mone confirmed she will wrestle at Double or Nothing, challenging the winner of Julia Hart and Willow Nightingale's TBS Championship match from AEW Dynasty. It seems like Mone might not wrestle until DON, where she will look to win gold in her very first AEW match.

AEW is seemingly being patient with Mercedes Mone, but it will be interesting to see whether the booking brings the desired results for Tony Khan and his team.