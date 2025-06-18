Mercedes Mone sends a message after confirming she's dating popular AEW star

Mercedes Mone sent out a message today after confirming that she is dating a popular AEW star. This one was not expected by anyone and caught many fans off guard.

The former WWE star has been single for nearly a year after announcing her divorce from her husband. Since then, she has been one of the most successful stars in AEW and has gone on to lift various titles.

Earlier today, The Beast Mortos shared a post with Mercedes and wrote that he found peace in her arms. She shared that story on her Instagram page, and TMZ later reported that the two were indeed dating. Now, Mercedes Mone has taken to Twitter to confirm her relationship with Mortos, writing:

“I can’t wait to sue all of you! 🤑rawwwwrrrrrr #AEWGrandSlamMexico.”

It will be interesting to see how the news of her relationship will be factored into her character development and how it might influence creative decisions moving forward.

Mercedes Mone reveals she never thought about leaving WWE

Mercedes Mone has carved out a place for herself in AEW. However, she was already a very big star before she came to the company, thanks to her time in WWE.

She held multiple titles in WWE and headlined several shows. She was also a member of wrestling's "Four Horsewomen" alongside Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley. In a recent edition of the Mone Mag newsletter, she wrote how she never thought about leaving WWE.

“Growing up, WWE was everything to me. I never imagined my life without it. But over time, I've come to realize that it's not WWE I can't live without... it's pro wrestling itself. I remember a higher-up once telling me, ‘The grass isn't greener on the other side.’ Well, let me tell you... every seed I've planted over the years is growing and flourishing like never before. Becoming the highest-paid women's wrestler is a beautiful flower that has blossomed, and I couldn't be prouder. Keep chasing your dreams because no one will stop mine,” Mone said.

It is great to see Mercedes Mone enjoy her time in AEW, and it looks like she will be there for a long time to come.

