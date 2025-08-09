Mercedes Mone sends a message after reaching huge milestone in pro wrestling

Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest names in the current wrestling landscape. From 2012 to 2022, she was a WWE star. Her ring name was Sasha Banks, and she held the WWE Women's Championship five times. She is now signed to All Elite Wrestling, where she is the reigning AEW TBS Champion. Along with the TBS Title, The CEO has several other championships like the EWA Women's Championship, the BestYa Women's Championship, the CMLL World Women's Championship, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, and more. 2025 has been one of the best years in her career, and hopefully, she will end it on a high note. Mone recently completed 15 years in the business. She posted a few pictures of her celebrating on Instagram. &quot;Enjoying the fruits of my labor #15yearsofmercedes,&quot; read the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCongratulations to Mercedes Mone for reaching this monumental milestone. May The CEO achieve even more success and eventually become AEW Women's World Champion. Mercedes Mone on AEW Women's World Title match against &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm At All In 2025, Mercedes Mone challenged &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm for the latter's AEW Women's World Championship. This match was one of the best in the company's history, and it received worldwide acclaim. On the latest edition of Mone Mag, The CEO wrote about this showdown. The former Sasha Banks praised her longtime rival and even mentioned that battling Storm was one of the main reasons she joined the Jacksonville-based company. &quot;This may have been one of the greatest weeks of my entire pro wrestling career. If not, it was definitely up there. Part of the reason I signed with AEW was because I wanted to wrestle Toni Storm. She’s become such an incredible character and a true star… When the match finally happened at All In, everything felt aligned. The build-up, the energy, the entrance -was all perfect.” wrote Mone. Mone has seemingly entered an alliance with longtime rival, Athena. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for them.