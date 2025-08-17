Mercedes Mone sends a message to real-life boyfriend after he says he’s “preparing the lawsuit”

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 17, 2025 17:07 GMT
Mercedes Mone has caught everyone's attention again with her cryptic response to her real-life boyfriend, Beast Mortos, who recently announced he was preparing a lawsuit.

Mercedes Mone is currently one of the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling. The CEO is set to defend her TBS Title in a four-way match at Forbidden Door 2025. Meanwhile, the former Sasha Banks is currently dating fellow AEW talent, Beast Mortos. The CEO confirmed their relationship in June, and since then, the real-life pair has been seen sharing couple moments on social media on various occasions.

Earlier today, fans enjoyed another online interaction between the couple when the Mexican Luchador posted on X/Twitter to announce that he was preparing a lawsuit. For those unaware, Beast Mortos has been actively pursuing a law degree outside of wrestling and seems close to earning it.

"Preparing the lawsuit. See you in court. Rawwwwwrrrrrr…," Mortos wrote.

The post quickly received a response from the CEO, who replied with the smoking duck meme, seemingly suggesting that the lawsuit was connected to her. Mortos later clarified his tweet, saying that he was referring to a real case he's been working on.

Mercedes Mone recently showed off her unique new look

Amid all the recent developments, Mercedes Mone excited her fans by sharing a unique look on Instagram. The CEO was seen wearing a glittery outfit and holding a prop heart.

"Eat your heart out 🖤", wrote Mone.

Check out her new look on Instagram here.

Mone currently holds eight title belts she has won across different promotions. It will be interesting to see if that number stays intact after Forbidden Door next week, where she will defend her TBS Championship in a Four-Way Match against Alex Windsor of AEW, Persephone of CMLL, and another name from Stardom, who is yet to be decided.

