Mercedes Mone shows off unique new look following AEW Dynamite

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 16, 2025 17:07 GMT
Mercedes Mone will be in action next week on Dynamite [Image from Mone's X]

Mercedes Mone has once again sparked a buzz among AEW fans, this time for something outside the ring after this week's Dynamite. The star has shown off a new look.

Mercedes Mone participated in a high-profile six-woman tag match on Dynamite this week. The CEO teamed up with Thekla and Skye Blue to face her Forbidden Door opponent, Alex Windsor, along with Queen Aminata and Willow Nightingale. After the match, the current TBS Champion was challenged by Windsor and AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm to a major tag team match scheduled for next week's Dynamite in Glasgow. Mone will team with ROH Women's World Champion Athena for the match.

Amid all this, Mone found time to share a personal update with fans. The erstwhile Sasha Banks took to Instagram to share a unique new look.

"Eat your heart out 🖤", wrote Mone.

Check out her post on Instagram below:

Mercedes Mone recently told AEW stars who don't love wrestling to leave the promotion

On a recent edition of the Marking Out podcast, MVP and Mercedes Mone were discussing the state of affairs in AEW in terms of talent and management. Speaking about the same, the Hurt Syndicate member said:

“At AEW, you have a lot of people that feel they have a lot to prove, and you can feel that, and I respect that. I might not necessarily agree with how some of the younger talent want to go about expressing that, but I appreciate their desire to express it. And if you don’t have that, you shouldn’t be here. Would you agree with that?”
The CEO agreed with MVP's views but also emphasized that anyone who doesn't love wrestling should leave the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"If you don’t love it, if you don’t want to even try or grow or be the best, get the f*** out. Can I say that? Get out. Get the f*** out," Mercedes said. [H/T: Ringside News]

It remains to be seen how things turn out for Mone in her upcoming tag team match.

