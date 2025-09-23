Mercedes Mone sends a message after retaining title at AEW All Out

Mercedes Mone successfully defended her AEW TBS Championship against Riho at All Out last weekend. Many considered that the Japanese superstar could be a tough challenge for The CEO, but the latter still managed to seize the victory. Following her epic win, she sent a bold message to her fans ahead of Dynamite.The 33-year-old has been dominating the entire women's division of professional wrestling as of late. Currently, she holds nine different women's championships in all of pro-wrestling, including titles like the CMLL World Women's Championship and the DW Women's Championship. Therefore, her confidence is at an all-time high in All Elite Wrestling.Taking to Instagram, Mone shared a few pictures of herself from the AEW September to Remember episode of Dynamite. The caption alone captured her momentum, as she declared that she hadn’t just defeated her opponents, she had humiliated them, and now she was reveling in the triumph with sheer delight.&quot;Dunked on them. Now, I’m swinging off the rim.&quot; she wroteCheck out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMercedes Mone talks about the possibility of one more match with WWE star BayleyMercedes Mone and Bayley have a historic rivalry in WWE. The two stars have shared the ring as friends and as rivals during a lot of different stages of their careers. However, recently, Mone was asked by a fan if she would like to compete once again against The Role Model somewhere down the line.During a recent Q&amp;A session on X, The CEO answered this question. The AEW TBS Champion said that she would like to compete in the ring with Bayley one more time. Regardless of whether she gets this opportunity, she is content with the matches she has already had alongside her friend.&quot;It’s my dream to have one more with her [Bayley] before I retire but if it doesn’t happen I’m so happy with the matches we did have.&quot;Check out the X post below:Mercedes Moné Varnado @MercedesVarnadoLINKIt’s my dream to have one more with her before I retire but if it doesn’t happen I’m so happy with the matches we did have.In their WWE careers, Mercedes Mone has faced Bayley several times on big stages. However, their match from NXT Takeover Brooklyn in 2014 remains the most iconic match of the two.