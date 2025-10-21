Mercedes Mone sends a message to Samantha Irvin after she reveals her WWE non-compete details

Mercedes Mone has been at the top of her game lately. As much as she is active in the ring, The CEO has been pretty much active on her social media as well. Recently, former WWE name Samantha Irvin talked about her non-compete clause with WWE. However, Mone took away the attention by giving a hilarious reply to the former ring announcer.Taking to X, Irvin responded to an X post talking about the fact that it has been over a year since her WWE exit. While expressing gratitude to the fans, Samantha revealed that one more year is left in her non-compete clause with WWE. She asked her fans to enjoy her music in the meantime as she waits for her return to the pro-wrestling world.&quot;One year down, one year left on my non-compete! Can’t wait 😛 I hope you enjoy my songs in the meantime and look back on all the memories as fondly as I do! Love &amp; miss you all and remember- I NEVER left FOR music, I am music. Hope to see you soon…..&quot; wrote SamanthaIn the comment section, the AEW TBS Champion told Samantha that she knows several attorneys, just in case the former ring announcer wants to make an early return to the wrestling industry.&quot;I know several attorneys 🤑🫵🏽🚨💼&quot; wrote MoneCheck out her X post below:Último Moné @MercedesVarnadoLINKI know several attorneys 🤑🫵🏽🚨💼The CEO's response has been getting a lot of attention on social media. Even Samantha Irvin responded to the comment by saying thank you to the former WWE star. Mercedes Mone sends a stern reply to a fanMercedes Mone's generational belt collector run has made her one of the most iconic stars in the world of professional wrestling. However, many fans have been totally against the idea of Mone being pushed as the top female star across the globe. Therefore, one fan called out The CEO for not letting the young talent thrive.In a stern response, the 33-year-old star called herself the past, the present, and the future of professional wrestling. It was a bold claim by Mone that sparked yet another discussion among the fans.&quot;I am the past, present and future! You MARK 🤭🤑&quot; she repliedCheck out her X post below:With that said, it will be interesting to see what is next for Mercedes Mone in All Elite Wrestling from here on. She is expected to compete at AEW's next big pay-per-view, Full Gear, next month.