Mercedes Mone sends a message to Samantha Irvin after she reveals her WWE non-compete details

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 21, 2025 19:01 GMT
Mercedes Mone and Samantha Irvin
Mercedes Mone and Samantha Irvin [Image via Mone's Instagram & WWE.com]

Mercedes Mone has been at the top of her game lately. As much as she is active in the ring, The CEO has been pretty much active on her social media as well. Recently, former WWE name Samantha Irvin talked about her non-compete clause with WWE. However, Mone took away the attention by giving a hilarious reply to the former ring announcer.

Taking to X, Irvin responded to an X post talking about the fact that it has been over a year since her WWE exit. While expressing gratitude to the fans, Samantha revealed that one more year is left in her non-compete clause with WWE. She asked her fans to enjoy her music in the meantime as she waits for her return to the pro-wrestling world.

"One year down, one year left on my non-compete! Can’t wait 😛 I hope you enjoy my songs in the meantime and look back on all the memories as fondly as I do! Love & miss you all and remember- I NEVER left FOR music, I am music. Hope to see you soon….." wrote Samantha
In the comment section, the AEW TBS Champion told Samantha that she knows several attorneys, just in case the former ring announcer wants to make an early return to the wrestling industry.

"I know several attorneys 🤑🫵🏽🚨💼" wrote Mone

Check out her X post below:

The CEO's response has been getting a lot of attention on social media. Even Samantha Irvin responded to the comment by saying thank you to the former WWE star.

Mercedes Mone sends a stern reply to a fan

Mercedes Mone's generational belt collector run has made her one of the most iconic stars in the world of professional wrestling. However, many fans have been totally against the idea of Mone being pushed as the top female star across the globe. Therefore, one fan called out The CEO for not letting the young talent thrive.

In a stern response, the 33-year-old star called herself the past, the present, and the future of professional wrestling. It was a bold claim by Mone that sparked yet another discussion among the fans.

"I am the past, present and future! You MARK 🤭🤑" she replied

Check out her X post below:

With that said, it will be interesting to see what is next for Mercedes Mone in All Elite Wrestling from here on. She is expected to compete at AEW's next big pay-per-view, Full Gear, next month.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
