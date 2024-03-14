Mercedes Mone sends a one-word message ahead of rumored debut at AEW Dynamite: Big Business

AEW fans can barely contain their excitement as Mercedes Mone's potential debut arrives with tonight's Dynamite: Big Business special. The show is set to air live from TD Garden in Boston, and Mone herself is encouraging the hype.

The 32-year-old has been one of wrestling's biggest free agents over the last few months, with rumors of her dealings with both AEW and WWE making the rounds. Ultimately, it seems that she's chosen to ply her trade in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

AEW Dynamite: Big Business was seemingly booked to serve as the stage for her debut in the company, and now that it's here, Mercedes Mone seems as excited as anyone. She took to X today with a potential tease of things to come:

"BO$$STON," wrote Mone.

AEW and Mone herself have been using the "BOSSton" moniker to hint at her arrival, as Boston, Massachusetts – the site of tonight's show – is the former Sasha Banks' hometown.

Tony Khan sent out a special message ahead of Mercedes Mone's potential debut

Few could be more excited about Mercedes Mone's debut than AEW President Tony Khan, who seems to be looking forward to a big night.

The All Elite Chief took to X yesterday with a huge tease for tonight's show. Like the former Sasha Banks, Khan used the "BOSSton" moniker:

"I'm excited to see you all tomorrow for Big Bu$iness @tdgarden on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! We're down to just hours away from one of the biggest evenings ever in AEW, #AEWBigBusiness on TBS tomorrow! This week it will be a Wednesday Night to remember! Wednesday in BOSSton!"

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will feature more than just Mercedes, however. The card is stacked with plenty of intriguing matchups, including an AEW World Championship defense from Samoa Joe against the imposing Wardlow. Fans can catch the show at 8/7c on TBS.