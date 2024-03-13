Top star confirms fans can expect at least "one surprise" on AEW Dynamite: Big Business amid rumors of Mercedes Moné's arrival

AEW fans are speculating on surprises and announcements for tonight's Big Business special. A top star has just offered a unique insight into what is planned. The name being discussed is Eddie Kingston.

AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The special episode will be the inaugural Big Business edition, rumored to be centered around the arrival of Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) in All Elite Wrestling.

Eddie Kingston spoke to WrestlingNewsCo in a new interview to promote Big Business. He was asked what fans can expect on tonight's Dynamite.

"They can expect at least one surprise," Kingston said. [H/T: Fightful]

The AEW Continental Champion was then asked about the "BO$$TON" teasers that were made for the show to add to the buzz surrounding Moné. Kingston said that was above his clearance, but he did fuel speculation about the debut of the former WWE Superstar.

"See, I don’t know any of that. I just know there’s something going down because we don’t name a show unless something is going down. All of that other stuff is above my pay grade, you know? [laughs] But, again, we don’t name Dynamite shows just for shi*s and giggles. There’s something that’s gonna go down."

Kingston will be in action tonight as he will team up with PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo. The trio will go up against The Elite's Kazuchika Okada, Nicholas Jackson, and Matthew Jackson.

Tony Khan comments on AEW Dynamite rumors

AEW President Tony Khan has just addressed the rumors and speculation going into tonight's Dynamite: Big Business.

There are rumors of surprises to be revealed on Dynamite tonight, including the imminent debut of the former Sasha Banks. Mercedes Moné reportedly had talks with WWE about returning but ended up taking Khan's offer.

Speaking to TV Insider to promote tonight's show, Khan was asked if fans can expect any surprises on Big Business.

"Of course. I promise I will not disappoint the fans tonight. There has been an influx of huge names, and tonight is the biggest show yet," Khan replied.

Dynamite will also center around Samoa Joe defending the World Championship against Wardlow. The rest of the card will feature Riho vs. Willow Nightingale, Jay White vs. Darby Allin, Hook and Chris Jericho vs. Gates of Agony, plus Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston, PAC, and Penta El Zero.

