Tony Khan teases huge free agent signing ahead of AEW Dynamite: Big Business

We're just one day away from the much anticipated AEW Dynamite: Big Business special, and All Elite President Tony Khan has taken to social media with a final tease for the show.

This special edition of AEW's flagship show will air live from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, which happens to be the hometown of top free agent Mercedes Mone. Many expect the Boss to make her official All Elite debut, with the show ostensibly being built around her in the same way Rampage: The First Dance was built around CM Punk in August 2021.

Tony Khan is hyped for tomorrow night and showed it today on X. The All Elite Chief tweeted a message of excitement and once again referred to Dynamite's host city as "BOSSton." Check it out:

"I'm excited to see you all tomorrow for Big Bu$iness @tdgarden on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! We're down to just hours away from one of the biggest evenings ever in AEW, #AEWBigBusiness on TBS tomorrow! This week it will be a Wednesday Night to remember! Wednesday in BOSSton!"

Expand Tweet

What's on the card for AEW Dynamite: Big Business?

Aside from Mercedes Mone's potential debut, tomorrow's AEW Dynamite: Big Business has plenty to be excited about.

The show will feature an AEW World Championship match as Samoa Joe faces challenger Wardlow, who won his opportunity in the All-Star Scramble Match at Revolution last week.

Elsewhere on the card, The Elite – featuring its newest member, Kazuchika Okada – will be in action against Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero M, and the returning Pac. Darby Allin will also face The Bang Bang Scissor Gang's Jay White. It could be Darby's last-ever match, as the young star is preparing to climb Mount Everest next month.

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Mone's last opponent, Willow Nightingale, will be in action against All Elite Wrestling's inaugural Women's World Champion, Riho. Rounding out the card is the unorthodox pairing of HOOK and Chris Jericho against Gates of Agony in tag team action.

Fans can catch AEW Dynamite: Big Business live at 8/7c Wednesday night on TBS, with Triller and other apps airing the show internationally.