Mercedes Moné shares a head-turning post for Valentine's Day

Mercedes Moné seems to be at a high point in her career. The veteran grappler currently holds three championships and has been a fighting champion by taking on challengers around the world. Moné is preparing for a big title defense but stopped long enough to bless her fans with a Valentine's Day gift.

The CEO is set to defend against Harley Cameron this weekend in Australia, and will soon make her debut for The Amazing Red's HOG. Moné's career appears to be just fine after walking out on the largest wrestling company in the world 1,005 days ago. The former Sasha Banks of WWE continues to be featured outside of the ring as well, as she has been seen in various projects outside of wrestling.

Moné took to Instagram today to treat her loyal fans to a Valentine's Day gift. She shared a few photographs with good wishes for the fans for February 14, along with an unapologetic message about her life. You can check out her full post with photos by clicking here.

"I can only live my life one way! Happy V day ❤️🌹," Mercedes Moné wrote.

Moné, who could be expanding her stable soon, has been AEW TBS Champion since defeating Willow Nightingale at Double Or Nothing 2024. She has been NJPW Strong Women's Champion since dethroning Stephanie Vaquer at Forbidden Door 2024 and has been RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion since beating Mina Shirakawa at Wrestle Dynasty 2025.

Mercedes Moné to defend AEW TBS Championship

Mercedes Moné is set to make her next defense of the AEW TBS Championship on Saturday at the big company debut in Australia. The Grand Slam special will air tomorrow night via TNT right after their NBA All-Star coverage ends.

The CEO is scheduled to wrestle Harley Cameron for the first time ever. The rising star is from the area and has had fans rallying for more All Elite exposure after her recent push.

The former Sasha Banks of WWE has been TBS Champion for 265 days. Since debuting to dethrone Willow Nightingale at Double Or Nothing, Mercedes has retained over Skye Blue, Zeuxis, Stephanie Vaquer, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, Shida again, Emi Sakura, Queen Aminata, Kris Statlander, Anna Jay, Statlander again, Mina Shirakawa, and Yuka Sakazaki.

