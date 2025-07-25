Mercedes Mone shares major update ahead of huge non-AEW title match

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 25, 2025 10:42 GMT
Mercedes Mone AEW
Mercedes Mone set for another title match (Source-Mercedes on Instagram and WWE.com)

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone gave an update before competing for another title outside the Tony Khan-led promotion. The CEO has not been on TV since the All In: Texas event.

At All In 2025, Mercedes Mone challenged Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. The two women gave it their all to what was billed as one of the greatest women's matches in history. Ultimately, Mercedes was handed her first-ever loss since making her All Elite debut, and she has been off TV since her loss as well.

The CEO is slated to compete in her first match since All In this Sunday at the Bestya wrestling promotion in Poland. Mercedes will take on Diana Strong with the Bestya women's title on the line.

Mone has been busy with her media responsibilities ahead of the upcoming Forbidden Door event in the UK. In her recent Instagram story, Mercedes gave an update to the fans that she is heading to Poland after completing her media visit in the UK. She also wrote the following in her story:

"I hope Poland has better food."
Mercedes is off to Poland and hoping for better food than UK
Mercedes Mone on wrestling with Toni Storm at AEW All In

Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm at AEW All In: Texas undoubtedly lived up to the hype as both women gave their best. Following her loss to Storm, Mercedes admitted that she always wanted to wrestle Toni.

In her Mone Mag newsletter, The CEO also stated that she wants to wrestle Storm again:

"Wrestling ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm was everything I hoped it would be—and more. And as I walked back through the curtain, one thought kept repeating in my head: ‘I want to do that again. I can’t wait to wrestle her again.' I’d been waiting for this one for a long time—five years, maybe more. Part of the reason I signed with AEW was because I wanted to wrestle Toni Storm. She’s become such an incredible character and a true star," Mone wrote.
Only time will tell when the erstwhile Sasha Banks will be back on AEW TV and if she confronts Toni Storm again.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
