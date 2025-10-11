Mercedes Mone shows interest in returning to old company 

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 11, 2025 09:38 GMT
Mercedes Mone is a former WWE star. (Image via her AEW YouTube)
AEW star Mercedes Mone is thriving in the Tony Khan-led company. She is one of their biggest assets and the reigning TBS Champion. Furthermore, she holds several other titles across various promotions, including the CMLL World Women's Championship, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, the EWA Women's Championship, and more.

The former Sasha Banks is best known for her time in WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling. She is a former IWGP Women's Champion and a former Strong Women's Champion. Interestingly, she recently claimed that she misses Japan.

A few hours back, Mone appeared live on Instagram. During this appearance, she stated that she misses the Land of the Rising Sun. Additionally, she said that she hopes to wrestle at Wrestle Kingdom 2020, which will take place on January 4, 2026, at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan.

"I miss Japan. I really, really want to go back to Japan. I'm definitely hoping for Wrestle Kingdom," said the CEO.

Vince Russo recently made a shocking claim about Mercedes Mone

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently made a shocking claim about the former Sasha Banks. On his Coach & Bro podcast, the 64-year-old said that Tony Khan is probably paying $100,000 to various promotions to let Mone hold their titles.

"Coach, think about this, because you know this is happening. Whatever belt she is getting from whatever outside organization, how much is Tony Khan paying that organization for? I bet you he is paying 100 grand at least to put one of those on her. I guarantee you," Russo said.

Mercedes Mone already has a Hall of Fame-worthy career. She was signed to WWE from 2012 to 2022, where she held the Women's Championship and the Women's World Championship many times. Hopefully, the CEO will become the All Elite Wrestling Women's Champion someday.

