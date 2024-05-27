Mercedes Mone spotted with top WWE champion after AEW Double or Nothing 2024

Following her spectacular AEW in-ring debut at Double or Nothing 2024, Mercedes Mone was spotted celebrating with a familiar face from her time in WWE. The said performer is none other than Mone's best friend, WWE Women's Champion Bayley.

It's no secret that Bayley and Mercedes Mone have been close friends from the early days of their careers. They have raised the bar for women's wrestling in the last decade and are widely regarded as two of the best in-ring performers. However, after spending several together in WWE, they were finally separated when Mone took a bet on herself and left the company in 2022.

After weeks of anticipation, Mone finally made her in-ring debut in AEW at Double or Nothing 2024, where she defeated Willow Nightingale for the TBS Title. The match more than lived up to the expectations as the two women tore the house down. In the aftermath of the show, The Boss was spotted celebrating with Bayley.

Check out the picture below:

Mercedes Mone took slight digs at WWE following AEW Double or Nothing 2024

During the media scrum after Double or Nothing 2024, Mone spoke about how people were worried about her career when she chose to leave WWE in 2022. The new TBS Champion explained that AEW's success over the last five years had proved people wrong that WWE wasn't the place where a wrestler could succeed:

“What was going to happen after leaving WWE? What was going to be next for me? Because a lot of time in wrestling people think that WWE is the only place, and I think tonight we showed the wrestling world that it’s not the only place. AEW is where the best wrestle, and we had the greatest show tonight celebrating five years of this incredible company."

It now remains to be seen how Mercedes Mone fairs as the TBS Champion after Willow Nightingale had a tremendous run with the gold.