Mercedes Mone spotted with WWE Superstar amid AEW rumors; seemingly taunts Bayley

Mercedes Mone continues to be a hot topic in the wrestling world as reports circulate regarding her alleged signing and imminent debut with AEW. Today, the former Sasha Banks posted a photo of herself seemingly taunting her old friend and rival Bayley alongside current WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky.

Last night on SmackDown, Damage CTRL finally ruptured when Bayley called out the rest of the group for talking behind her back. The Women's Royal Rumble winner is now set to face her former stablemate, Iyo Sky, at WrestleMania 40.

Mercedes Mone was reported to have filmed content related to her AEW debut recently. She seems to be gearing up for her return to the ring and was training today at FlatBacks Wrestling School, which is run by Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears in Forest City, Florida.

Iyo Sky was also at Flatbacks today, and Mone snapped a picture with the WWE Women's Champion. The two can be seen jeering in the photo on Mone's Instagram Story – potentially taunting Bayley after last night's shocking events.

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Mone expected to make AEW debut after Revolution next month

Wrestling fans have been eager for news of Mercedes Mone's status, as she has allegedly bounced between talks with WWE and AEW over the last few months. The 32-year-old suffered an injury in a match against Willow Nightingale last May and has been recovering ever since, but it seems she's nearing a return to the ring.

AEW President Tony Khan is set to make a major announcement next week, and speculation is running wild that it will involve the former IWGP Women's Champion. While this has not been confirmed, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has reported that Mone is expected by some in the company to make her debut next month, likely after the Revolution pay-per-view on March 3.

It should be noted, however, that Mone's actual return to competition has not been mentioned, and it's unclear when the 32-year-old can be expected to step back in the ring.

Are you excited to see Mercedes join AEW, or are you hoping for her to return to WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE