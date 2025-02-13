Mercedes Mone stunned as AEW employee makes hilarious choice; sends scathing message

The current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone had a hilarious reaction to an AEW employee playing along with her current rival. The employee shared a picture on social media that Mone found disturbing.

During the start of the ongoing feud between Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron, Harley created a puppet of Mercedes to make fun of her and fans have found it very entertaining. Cameron has also been using the puppet to tease Mone on social media and TV and The CEO is already very frustrated with the skit.

Meanwhile, the AEW's Chauffeur Boz is also playing along with Harley Cameron making fun of Mercedes with the puppet. Boz shared getting "star-struck" while picking up Mone's puppet. He also tagged Harley in his post and wrote the following caption on X (fka Twitter):

"I don’t get star struck often, but this was special!! #AEWDynamite."

Interestingly, The CEO took notice of the post and had a scathing reaction to the same. She wrote the following:

"Oh Hell NAW."

Check out The CEO's post below:

Hall of Famer believes Mercedes Mone would end up back in the WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently stated that he believes that the current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone would eventually end up back in the WWE one day. Speaking on the Busted Open Radio recently, Flair stated that Mone would be a better fit in the Stamford-based promotion:

“Right now, I do [think WWE is a better fit], yeah, because she doesn’t have that many good opponents over there [in AEW]. Everybody’s good. To be in the business, you’ve got to be good, but to be great, that encompasses a whole different word. ‘Great’ and ‘good’—you know what I mean? And I truly believe she’ll end up over there [back in WWE].”

Moreover, Mercedes Mone is currently one of the top female stars in AEW and only time will tell if she will ever return to the WWE.

