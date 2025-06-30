Mercedes Moné suddenly drops major WWE references ahead of RAW

Mercedes Moné has taken to social media to post a little bit of a throwback. These were a few references from her previous stint with WWE.

The CEO was with the Stamford-based promotion for around a decade. In her time with the company, she became a grand slam champion and one of the pioneers of the women's revolution. Following her departure, she would go on to compete for NJPW before eventually signing with AEW.

On X/Twitter, Mercedes Moné has been playing mind games ahead of her bout with 'Timeless' Toni Storm at All In: Texas. She posted a picture of the two of them in 2021 when they teamed up in a tag team match against Charlotte Flair and Shotzi Blackheart on an episode of SmackDown.

Trending

Expand Tweet

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

A few minutes later, she uploaded another pic of herself and Storm, this time from a backstage segment they were in earlier that night, before their tag team match.

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Moné had strong words for Toni Storm in her recent promo

This feud between Mercedes Moné and Toni Storm has gone up another notch as the two have now begun getting into each other's heads. Storm started this by blindsiding Mercedes at Grand Slam: Mexico, and the CEO got back at her by jumping her backstage on Dynamite a few days ago.

Moné did not hold back, dropping multiple f-bombs just to state her case, as she claimed that she was the main character in this movie, and that she would be able to take down the top star at the pay-per-view.

"You're a mark, just like all of these fans, but me, I'm a true star, darling. I'm Six Belts Mone, a global champion, soon to be Seven Belts Mone. And Toni, you're right about one thing, you're not just some motherf****r, you're the motherf****r that's gonna get so f****d over at All In: Texas. Because Toni, this is my movie, because this is my story," said Mercedes. [0:44 - 01:20]

Expand Tweet

This feud will not only play on the history of the two former WWE Superstars, but it is a way to prove which of the two is the bigger star in the AEW women's division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!