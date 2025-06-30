Mercedes Moné suddenly drops major WWE references ahead of RAW

Mercedes Moné has taken to social media to post a little bit of a throwback. These were a few references from her previous stint with WWE.
The CEO was with the Stamford-based promotion for around a decade. In her time with the company, she became a grand slam champion and one of the pioneers of the women's revolution. Following her departure, she would go on to compete for NJPW before eventually signing with AEW.
On X/Twitter, Mercedes Moné has been playing mind games ahead of her bout with 'Timeless' Toni Storm at All In: Texas. She posted a picture of the two of them in 2021 when they teamed up in a tag team match against Charlotte Flair and Shotzi Blackheart on an episode of SmackDown.
A few minutes later, she uploaded another pic of herself and Storm, this time from a backstage segment they were in earlier that night, before their tag team match.
Mercedes Moné had strong words for Toni Storm in her recent promo
This feud between Mercedes Moné and Toni Storm has gone up another notch as the two have now begun getting into each other's heads. Storm started this by blindsiding Mercedes at Grand Slam: Mexico, and the CEO got back at her by jumping her backstage on Dynamite a few days ago.
Moné did not hold back, dropping multiple f-bombs just to state her case, as she claimed that she was the main character in this movie, and that she would be able to take down the top star at the pay-per-view.
"You're a mark, just like all of these fans, but me, I'm a true star, darling. I'm Six Belts Mone, a global champion, soon to be Seven Belts Mone. And Toni, you're right about one thing, you're not just some motherf****r, you're the motherf****r that's gonna get so f****d over at All In: Texas. Because Toni, this is my movie, because this is my story," said Mercedes. [0:44 - 01:20]
This feud will not only play on the history of the two former WWE Superstars, but it is a way to prove which of the two is the bigger star in the AEW women's division.
